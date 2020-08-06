White House health experts warn U.S. cities of ‘trouble ahead’, Ohio governor tests positive By Reuters

©Reuters Customers wait in line to purchase food at a Food 4 Less supermarket, throughout the break out of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Los Angeles



By Doina Chiacu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House health experts alerted of a sluggish increase in the portion of individuals screening positive for the coronavirus in U.S. cities such as Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, and advised regional leaders to stay watchful to prevent a rise.

“This is a predictor of trouble ahead,”Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, informed CNN on Thursday.

The U.S. death toll is now over 158,000 – the most on the planet – with 4.8 million understood cases. On average, 1,000 individuals are passing away every day nationwide from COVID-19 (Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external internet browser for a Reuters interactive graphic)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday ended up being the current senior chosen U.S. authorities to testpositive He stated he was evaluated as part of a security procedure to welcome President Donald Trump as he shows up in Cleveland to check out a factory.

Fauci was speaking after the White House coronavirus job force planner,Dr Deborah Birx, recognized brand-new locations of issue for infections in a phone conversation with state and regional …