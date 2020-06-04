White House fortifies security perimeter

And on Thursday, construction of additional fencing across the White House complex began before dawn — perhaps a sign of security concerns ahead of expected continuing protests this week-end.

By Thursday afternoon, the fencing extended down 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue.

Secret Service declined to comment on the objective of the fencing or just how long it was likely to stand.

“The US Secret Service does not comment on our protective means and methods for operational security reasons,” a spokesperson said.

Protests in the area were largely peaceful Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday she’s concerned that the fencing may not be temporary, and that “it’s a sad commentary that the (White) House and its inhabitants have to be walled off.”

“I’m one of those people who grew up in Washington, DC, and has been very accustomed to being able to have access to all of our federal facilities, going up on the Capitol grounds … from being able to walk all around the Supreme Court, to walk in front of the White House, on both sides, and now all of that is under threat,” Bowser said during a news conference.

Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent and CNN police force contributor, said Secret Service is get yourself ready for the possibility that protests that could again become tense amid additional events over another week, including funeral and memorial services honoring George Floyd in Minneapolis, Houston and North Carolina.

“The White House has been a target of protest activity and tangential agitators,” Wackrow said, noting that there were still some pockets of escalation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In constructing additional fencing, Secret Service, that he said, “is having situational awareness of what the future is going to potentially bring,” as well as looking “at some of the gaps that are potentially present” on the grounds.

A truck containing stacked metal fencing was parked on 17th Street before 6 a.m. Thursday, workers installing the fence beside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Later in the morning, the fencing extended well after dark Eisenhower Executive Office Building toward Constitution Avenue. And existing fencing constructed early in the day this week at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue was reinforced with concrete barriers behind the fence, which, Wackrow said, would prevent vehicles from approaching crowds.

It’s not initially fencing of the magnitude went up round the White House. During the inaugural parade every four years, fencing extends from the Capitol to the White House.

And Secret Service, Wackrow said, has significant experience with protests — there’s a protest of some form or fashion at the White House 365 days per year.

However, he added: “The tenor of these protests has been different from what we’ve seen in the past.”