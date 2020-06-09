White House Fires Back At AOC After She Claims Kayleigh McEnany Disrespected Her

The White House fired again at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the New York Democrat claimed that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany disrespected her title and implied it was as a result of she was a “woman of color.”

Tricky AOC Spouts Off Without Giving the Full Picture

Ocasio-Cortez quoted a tweet in McEnany referred to her at a briefing as “Biden adviser Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

But AOC failed to incorporate context.

“Wouldn’t be the first person to mistake a women of color for having a lower position or title than she does, but Kayleigh – in case you haven’t picked up a newspaper in two years, I’m a Congresswoman,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Now right here’s the complete quote.

“The president is appalled by the ‘defund the police’ movement,” McEnany stated. “The fact that you have sitting congresswomen wanting to defund the police– notably Rashida Tlaib, notably Biden adviser Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Clinton and Eric Holder spokesperson Brian Fallon wanting to defund our police across this country, it is extraordinary.”

“She literally called you Congresswoman, @AOC,” White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah tweeted in response.

“Read the transcript, Congresswoman @AOC” McEnany shot again.

Ocasio-Cortez Fully Behind ‘Defund the Police’

Ocasio-Cortez helps the motion to defund police departments that has turn out to be a rallying cry for a lot of protesting George Floyd’s dying by the hands of Minneapolis police.

Ocasio-Cortez advised NY1 that she’s “actively engaged in advocacy” for a “reduction of our NYPD budget and defunding a $6 billion NYPD budget that costs us books in the hands of our children and costs us very badly needed investment in NYCHA [New York City Housing Authority] and public housing.”

Supporters of defunding the police advised Fox News, “We recognize that we don’t have all the answers about what a police-free future looks like, but our community does. We’re committing to engaging with every willing community member in the city of Minneapolis over the next year to identify what safety looks like for you.”