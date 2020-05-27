White House doesn’t detail Trump’s rationale for removing watchdogs to top GOP senator

“President Trump expects that inspectors general, like all other executive officers, will fulfill their proper role as defined by Congress and ultimately as constrained by the Constitution,” the White House letter claimed. “When the President loses confidence in an inspector general, he will exercise his constitutional right and duty to remove that officer.”

Grassley reacted in a declaration Tuesday evening, claiming partly, “I don’t dispute the president’s authority under the Constitution, but without sufficient explanation, it’s fair to question the president’s rationale for removing an inspector general. If the president has a good reason to remove an inspector general, just tell Congress what it is.”

“Otherwise, the American people will be left speculating whether political or self-interests are to blame. That’s not good for the presidency or government accountability.”