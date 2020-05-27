White House doesn’t detail Trump’s rationale for removing watchdogs to top GOP senator

“President Trump expects that inspectors general, like all other executive officers, will fulfill their proper role as defined by Congress and ultimately as constrained by the Constitution,” the White House letter claimed. “When the President loses confidence in an inspector general, he will exercise his constitutional right and duty to remove that officer.”
Grassley reacted in a declaration Tuesday evening, claiming partly, “I don’t dispute the president’s authority under the Constitution, but without sufficient explanation, it’s fair to question the president’s rationale for removing an inspector general. If the president has a good reason to remove an inspector general, just tell Congress what it is.”
“Otherwise, the American people will be left speculating whether political or self-interests are to blame. That’s not good for the presidency or government accountability.”
Grassley, the chamber’s most elderly Republican, has actually been a long time protector of whistleblowers and also federal government oversight and also has actually braked with Trump on the subject numerous times throughout his presidency.
“Government Accountability isn’t only a Republican issue or a Democrat issue,” Grassley claimedTuesday “Inspectors general shouldn’t be politically motivated or politically targeted. And those of us in Congress have a duty to promote accountability, regardless of who is in office.”
“Oversight’s been important in past administrations and it will continue to be in the future. I hope the new-found appreciation for inspectors general by some of my colleagues and those in the media doesn’t sunset at the end of this administration,” he proceeded.