Milley’s apology — in which that he declared unequivocally “I should not have been there” — was an extraordinary admission for the four-star general, aside from from a top official within an administration light emitting diode by a President known for his refusal to apologize.

Before coming to his decision, Milley reached out to former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, Jr. along with other senior military officers, based on two US defense officials. Milley also reached out to still another former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, another source knowledgeable about the matter said.

The pre-recorded address was still another sign of the strain that’s emerged involving the Pentagon and the White House in the wake of concerning the National Guard in a reaction to protests in the united states and the President considering deploying active-duty troops.

But Milley’s decision expressing his regrets over the photo-op also reflected the different situation the Pentagon’s military and civilian heads face in the fallout from the response to protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is under fire after publicly breaking with Trump over the prospect of active-duty troops being deployed against protesters last week, an episode that prompted Esper to contemplate resigning and continues to fuel questions about whether Esper will continue to be as the Pentagon’s civilian leader.

While Esper’s job doesn’t seem to be in imminent jeopardy, his influence in the White House is now under consideration. Trump and national security adviser Robert O’Brien have already been losing faith in Esper for months now, prior to he announced he was opposed to invoking the Insurrection Act , according to two current plus one former administration officials.

Milley’s standing with Trump, however, doesn’t appear to be putting up with the same fate. One senior administration official said Milley’s comments were “certainly interesting,” but didn’t offer any additional reaction. Another senior Trump official downplayed the severe nature of them and said Milley’s remarks had more related to concerns in the Pentagon over his appearance. A former administration official said Milley had more “leeway” than Esper to speak his mind, since that he wasn’t a political appointee.

Trump again defended his photo-op and downplayed any tension with Milley during an interview with Fox News on Friday. He said it was “fine” if Milley and Esper distanced themselves from him, going onto tout his relationship with the military.

“If that’s the way they feel, I think that’s fine. I have good relationships with the military. I have rebuilt our military,” Trump said.

The lack of a reaction in the White House to Milley’s apology can also be a reflection of Trump’s personal affection for Milley. According to the former administration official, Trump “loved” Milley and pushed for him to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs in 2018, despite the fact that Milley’s predecessor, Dunford, and then-Defense Secretary James Mattis initially favored someone else for the role.

Still, the situation is delicate for both Pentagon leaders. Esper and Milley have to deal with the fallout from former top Pentagon officials, including Mattis, publicly denouncing Trump over his support for deploying active-duty troops on US soil against Americans protesting police violence.

And Esper and Milley are facing pointed questions from congressional Democrats, who are not ready to move ahead yet from their role in the protest response and are unhappy after the Pentagon leaders wouldn’t testify ahead of the House Armed Services Committee.

‘I shouldn’t have been there’

Minutes before protesters were forcefully cleared from Lafayette Square beyond your White House on June 1, Milley was spotted alongside Attorney General William Barr surveying the scene. After the protesters were dispersed and Trump spoke in the Rose Garden, Milley, Esper and other senior officials joined Trump to walk through the empty grounds to St. John’s Church

Later that night, Milley was seen walking the streets of Washington in his battle fatigues to see the National Guard operations, which included the usage of a helicopter flying at low altitude, an incident that’s now under investigation.

“I should not have been there,” Milley said of the photo-op in a pre-recorded speech to a group of graduates from the National Defense University that aired Thursday. “My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics. As a commissioned uniformed officer, it was a mistake that I have learned from, and I sincerely hope we all can learn from it.”

After the White House events the other day, Milley talked to longstanding mentors about “the situation” that he found himself in, based on a defense official. A spokesman for Milley declined to comment beyond his recorded remarks.

Republicans on Capitol Hill backed Milley’s comments.

“I support his statement in both substance and spirit regarding the recent presidential visit to St. Johns,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, said on Twitter. “General Milley is a tremendous military leader who understands the long tradition of maintaining an apolitical, nonpartisan military.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, told CNN it had been “totally appropriate” for Milley to speak out.

“If Gen. Milley felt like he shouldn’t have been present in that moment then I think it was right for him to speak out. When I saw him accompanying the President, I did not feel what some people felt, but he is the general who can understand how that would be perceived,” Kinzinger said.

Democrats push for answers

Esper and Milley will also be facing scrutiny at one other end of Pennsylvania Avenue from congressional Democrats. House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith has been pushing for Milley and Esper to testify before his committee about the military’s role in responding to the protests, sharply criticizing their failure to seem.

“We understand that the White House may be preventing you from testifying, obstructing Congress’ ability to conduct its constitutionally charge oversight responsibility,” Smith said in a statement this week.

But Smith’s criticism of Milley has been more tempered in comparison to Esper. On a conference call with reporters earlier in the day this month, the day following the photo-op, Smith said that he couldn’t say whether he previously confidence in Esper. But he said Milley might have simply “misread” the optics of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs moving through the country’s capital in combat fatigues.

Milley and Esper responded to Smith with a letter Wednesday, confirming active-duty troops never entered Washington, but adding that “Congress has given the President the authority to use active duty military forces for domestic law enforcement under certain conditions specified in the Insurrection Act.”

Some Democrats were skeptical of Milley’s apology Thursday. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut took issue with Milley’s comments expressing regret over what that he deemed “a perception” of the military’s involvement in domestic politics.

“What is he talking about it? There wasn’t a ‘perception’ that the military was involved in domestic politics,” Murphy tweeted. “The military was knee deep. National Guard troops were everywhere. Recon planes were flying overhead. Milley was marching through the streets overseeing it all.”

Esper finds himself in a difficult position

Esper joined O’Brien, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Barr at the State Department Thursday morning to announce Trump had authorized sanctions against International Criminal Court officials. The four all spoke at the function and had initially in the pipeline to simply take questions from the media, but instead delivered prepared statements and left without doing this.

It was just the latest question surrounding Esper’s public appearances in recent days as his job security has been raised. Some of Trump’s allies came to Esper’s defense the other day following his public break with the President, based on sources knowledgeable about the matter.

Esper now finds himself in a hard position, as he had been facing skepticism from the West Wing and the National Security Council over offering a significantly less than full-throated defense of the President and his policies, according to multiple administration officials.

O’Brien has spoken to the President numerous times about Esper’s remarks. Trump was irritated by Esper’s comments in December in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier by which Esper said Trump was “just another one of many bosses I’ve had and you’ve had … that you learn to work with.” O’Brien, by contrast, rarely breaks with the President in his public remarks.

O’Brien and Esper have also been at odds over executing the President’s vision for the Navy, based on multiple administration officials. The President is looking to expand to a 355-ship fleet, but Esper had not embraced the idea, the officials said. O’Brien was a key figure in the firing of former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer this past year, despite Esper’s efforts to truly save him, so that you can clear the way in which for an expanded Navy, the officials said.

O’Brien, who took over as national security adviser last September, is said by multiple administration officials to have expressed some degree of interest in the work of either secretary of state or secretary of defense, should either of the positions become available.

This story has been updated with additional comments from Trump on Fox News.