White House deletes video after fake news about Antifa staging bricks and weapons debunked

The White House was compelled to delete a video claiming that Antifa was leaving stacks of bricks to be used by demonstrators on the George Floyd protests.

The compilation video confirmed stacks of bricks in numerous cities throughout the nation, with a caption that claimed that Antifa and “professional anarchists” had been invading American communities and staging the bricks as weapons.

“These are acts of domestic terror,” the caption said.

The majority of the clips used within the compilation had already been investigated by journalists and debunked by the point they appeared within the White House’s video. After pointing this out, the White House quietly deleted the video, providing no clarification or retraction.





Despite its deletion, the video had greater than one million views and has fed into the narrative that the George Floyd protests usually are not about police brutality or systemic racism, however are nicely funded, nicely organised plots by far left extremists to trigger discord and struggling throughout the US.

The Intercept saved a model of the video earlier than the White House deleted it, and analysed the compilation.

Open supply investigators discovered that each stack of bricks proven within the video had been there previous to the George Floyd protests.

In one of many clips, a protester exhibits a pile of bricks outdoors the Dallas County Courthouse and speculates that they had been put there to assist provoke a riot, calling it a “set-up.”

However, photographs and video from 5 May on the similar spot confirmed that the bricks had been sitting there for at the least three weeks previous to the demise of Mr Floyd.

Another video, exhibiting blue plastic bins stuffed with cinder blocks left at a avenue nook close to a rubbish can, was included within the video compilation. That video was debunked when Mark Tregyger, a New York City Council member residing within the space the place the bricks had been allegedly left, mentioned the containers had been development materials from a close-by constructing website.

In one other occasion, a video confirmed a sequence of wire cages containing stacked rocks in Sherman Oaks, California. Rather than serving as a weapon staging space for anarchists to make use of throughout an riot, residents defined on Twitter that the caged rocks had been truly meant as barricades for a neighborhood Jewish centre.

Out of worry that the rocks may be weaponised, the Jewish centre reported that it eliminated the stones from the cages.

“To all our concerned neighbours and friends, there were false pictures and video going around today, claiming some bricks or rocks were placed at our centre. Here is the truth: THESE ARE SECURITY BARRIERS and have been here for almost a year,” the centre mentioned in an announcement posted to Facebook.

In addition to the outright debunking of the White House’s claims that the bricks had been left for anarchists, the FBI additionally revealed that it has obtained “no intelligence” suggesting Antifa was concerned in organising the protests, regardless of the White House’s insistence that they’re concerned.