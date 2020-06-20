White House defends Bolton hiring as Trump administration tries to block book – Armenian News

As a federal decide thought of the Trump administration’s try to block a book by John Bolton which has held the president up to world ridicule and scorn, the president’s press secretary defended the choice to rent the nationwide safety adviser within the first place.

At a White House briefing, an NBC News reporter quoted Donald Trump’s personal insults about Bolton and different former high aides when he requested: “Why does the president keep hiring people who are dumb as a rock, overrated, way over their heads, whacko and incompetent?”

Trump, Kayleigh McEnany mentioned, “makes hiring decisions based on the fact that he likes to have countervailing viewpoints … he likes the model of having a ‘team of rivals’ like what we saw in President Lincoln’s administration”.

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, famously stuffed his cupboard with males who coveted the highest job – the secretary of state William Seward, treasury secretary and future supreme court docket justice Salmon P Chase and legal professional common Edward Bates amongst them – earlier than profitable the civil struggle and abolishing slavery.

Trump, in the meantime, has abused his ex-hires together with secretary of state Rex Tillerson, protection secretary Jim Mattis and legal professional common Jeff Sessions in comparable phrases to these quoted at Friday’s briefing, The Guardian stories.

“Sometimes those rivals prove those labels to be true,” McEnany mentioned of the insults, “and that’s particularly true in the case of John Bolton, who repeatedly praised the president then turned [on him].”

Bolton, a former ambassador to the United Nations and main overseas coverage hawk, was Trump’s third nationwide safety adviser. He labored on the White House from April 2018 to September 2019, when he resigned and Trump claimed to have fired him.