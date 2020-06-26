White House coronavirus task force to hold first public meeting in close to two months as cases rise

The announcement comes as at the least 30 states are seeing a resurgence in cases of Covid-19, and California, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing fresh high peaks.
The briefing wont take place at the White House, but at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule released by the White House.
He in addition has resumed campaign rallies, despite warnings by health experts on his own task force that the events could be super spreaders of the virus.
At his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally Saturday, eight members of his advance staff tested positive for the virus. Since then, the Secret Service has announced that agents who attended the rally will be quarantining for two weeks. Campaign staffers who attended the rally will also be quarantining.
This is just a breaking story and will be updated.