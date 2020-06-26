White House coronavirus task force to hold first public meeting in close to two months as cases rise

The announcement comes as at the least 30 states are seeing a resurgence in cases of Covid-19, and California, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing fresh high peaks.

The briefing wont take place at the White House, but at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule released by the White House.

The public meeting comes as President Donald Trump has tried to declare the pandemic “over” despite the rising numbers, and has instead focused his administration’s energy on reopening the economy.

He in addition has resumed campaign rallies, despite warnings by health experts on his own task force that the events could be super spreaders of the virus.