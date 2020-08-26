White House considers executive action to help airline employees

The Trump administration is exploring whether to take executive action to deliver additional assistance to workers in the US airline sector, which is expected to lose thousands of jobs when government aid expires in October.

Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff, told Politico in an interview on Wednesday morning that he had held talks with the three main US carriers — United, American and Delta — about providing new stimulus to the industry on top of the $25bn in government aid approved at the start of the pandemic.

Mr Meadows said that the additional relief would ideally be in a new stimulus package agreed with Congress. But with negotiations stalled on Capitol Hill amid deep divisions with Democrats, he said the Trump administration was willing to act unilaterally.

“If Congress is not going to work, this president is going to get to work and solve some problems,” Mr Meadows said. “Hopefully we can help the airlines and keep some of those employees from being furloughed.”

US airlines were among the biggest beneficiaries of the $2.2tn fiscal stimulus package approved in March. That aid, which was tied to the retention of employees, is due to run out at the end of September.

Since air travel remains well below pre-pandemic levels, airlines have warned that they will…