White House, congressional Democrats harden stances on coronavirus relief By Reuters

By Patricia Zengerle and Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top congressional Democrats and White House authorities appeared to harden their stances on brand-new coronavirus relief legislation on Wednesday, as settlements headed towards an end-of-week due date without any indication of a contract.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed press reporters after almost 2 hours of talks that Democrats were identified to reach contract on a legal plan however just if it satisfied the requirements of an American public reeling from months of limitations focused on stopping the spread of infections.

Another essential arbitrator, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, informed CNN that President Donald Trump stood prepared to take unilateral action on welfare and security from expulsions if Democrats and Republicans were not able to reach a contract on how to continue.

“If Congress can’t get it done, the president of the United States will,” he informed CNN.

The 2 sides stayed trillions of dollars apart in their working out positions after more than a week of conversations in between Pelosi, Meadows, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck …