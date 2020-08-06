White House, Congress to resume coronavirus talks on major issues By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters U.S. Speaker of the House Pelosi, signed up with by Senate Minority Leader Schumer, speaks to press reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington



2/3

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top congressional Democrats and White House authorities will attempt once again on Thursday to discover a compromise on legislation that would make it possible for Congress to come to the help of Americans reeling from the results of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As talks neared completion of their 2nd week, the 4 primary arbitrators appeared to be near contract on some subjects, however still trillions of dollars apart on major issues consisting of the size of a federal advantage for 10s of countless jobless employees.

“We’re trying to get a deal that’s good for the American public and American workers,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin informed press reporters after almost 2 hours of talks onWednesday

“Our objective is to try to reach an understanding of the major issues by Friday. If we can’t reach an agreement on the major issues, it’s going to be hard to complete a deal.”

Mnuchin was due to sign up with fellow Republican Mark Meadows, the White House chief of personnel, and the 2 leading congressional Democrats, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader …