White House, Congress face tough week of coronavirus aid talks By Reuters

By Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Congressional Democrats and Trump administration officials faced increasing pressure to come up an agreement on coronavirus aid legislation on Monday, after missing a vital deadline to extend relief benefits to tens of millions of jobless Americans.

Top Democrats in Congress and top representatives of President Donald Trump were due to meet in the U.S. Capitol to resume talks aimed at breaking the deadlock, after reporting progress over the weekend. But the two sides remained far apart, with top Republican lawmakers on the sidelines of the negotiations.

The extension of enhanced $600 per week federal unemployment benefits has proved to be a major stumbling block in the talks, and a top Federal Reserve official warned that failure to secure some form of extension would result in a weaker economy.

Democrats are holding fast to their demand that Congress renew those benefits that expired on Friday – a lifeline for the millions of Americans who have lost work during the pandemic – and are continuing to press for about $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments.

The White House and…