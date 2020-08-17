White House Chief of Staff says Trump may support Postal Service funding if included with COVID-19 stimulus By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

ABOARD AIR REQUIRE ONE (Reuters) – White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stated on Monday that the Trump Administration wants to support supplying funding for the U.S. Postal Service if it accompanies a coronavirus stimulus funding plan of steps.

Speaking to press reporters while aboard Air Force One, Meadows included, nevertheless, that he has actually not spoken with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Democratic Leader Schumer about coronavirus relief in more than a week.

“The President is very clear he is willing to provide money for the post office as long as it is it included in some other skinny measure if we can’t agree to a larger deal,” stated Meadows.

