White House chief of staff pledges USPS won’t dismantle sorting machines between now and Election Day

“Sorting machines between now and Election Day will not be taken off line,” Meadows informed CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

The postal service has actually come under criticism recently for taking apart some machines throughout the nation and preparation on more.

Chris Bentley, president of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union Local 297, which covers Kansas and part of Missouri, formerly informed CNN that postal management had actually currently secured 4 machines in Kansas City, 2 machines in Springfield, Missouri, and one device in Wichita, Kansas.

Meadows informed CNN that was not part of a brand-new effort however was part of a pre-planned reallocation.