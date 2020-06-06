White House Braces for Largest George Floyd, Police Brutality Protest

President Trump is rallying troops around him, literally … soldiers are lining parts of the White House perimeter since the largest George Floyd protest yet is approximately to begin.

More than 100,000 people are anticipated to rally in the National Mall Saturday to protest the killing of George Floyd, specifically, and police brutality generally. While there were protesters close to the White House for greater than a week now … it appears Trump’s administration is preparing for the worst.

As it is, 8-foot high fencing was erected this week around the majority of the White House grounds’ perimeter, and will reportedly remain there until at the very least the middle of a few weeks.

Washington D.C. police have closed off a few streets across the Mall, and protesters have previously started gathering around the Lincoln Memorial.

Remember, a week ago the President ordered police force to clear streets by opening fire on peaceful protesters with rubber bullets and pepper spray … so he could easily get to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op.