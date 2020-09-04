White House asks U.S. agencies to detail all China-related funding By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai



By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House has actually asked U.S. federal government agencies for substantial information of any funding that looks for to counter China’s worldwide impact and service practices, or supports Beijing, amidst growing stress in between Washington and Beijing.

According to anAug 27 White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) file seen by Reuters, the OMB directed U.S. agencies to send “cross-cutting data on federal funding that aids or supports China, or that directly or indirectly counters China’s unfair competition and malign activities and influence globally.”

China rejects it participates in unreasonable competitive practices.

The file, entitled “Strategic Competition with China Crosscut,” does not state how the details will be utilized besides that it will “inform policymakers” of the myriad methods U.S. federal government costs includesChina

The United States and China have actually grown antagonistic towards each other with arguments that extend from a two-year-old trade war, to the Trump administration blaming Beijing for an absence of openness about the spread of COVID-19.

The sweeping budget plan information demand will be utilized to aid policymakers and …