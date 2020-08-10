White House announces spectrum auction in 2021 to fuel 5G growth By Reuters





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Monday revealed strategies to auction off 100 megahertz of midband spectrum for usage beginning in mid-2022, part of U.S. efforts to increase fifth-generation network protection.

The Federal Communications Commission will be able to auction this spectrum start in December 2021, and the cordless market might be utilizing it by summer season of the list below year, White House consultant Michael Kratsios stated on an instruction call with press reporters.

The megahertz to be auctioned, recognized by the White House and the Department of Defense, “allows us to maximize 5G availability of spectrum without compromising national security,” he stated.

The advanced cordless network is anticipated ultimately to link and make it possible for high-speed video transmissions and self-driving automobiles, to name a few usages.