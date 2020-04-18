White House Adviser Says ‘Reopen’ Protesters Are Like Rosa Parks

Breaking News

A man engaged on President Trump‘s latest process drive to assist reopen the nation simply in contrast the fools taking to the streets to protest quarantine life … to the late, nice Rosa Parks.

GOP economist and strategist Stephen Moore — whom Trump’s administration has tapped to be a part of the White House council to reopen the nation — made the absurd remark this weekend in a narrative revealed by WaPo, detailing the rising demonstrations nationwide.

What he stated … “I think there’s a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded. I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks — they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties.” Yep — that got here out of his mouth.

Of course, the man’s getting ripped on-line for the ridiculous comparability. In case we needed to spell it out … Rosa Parks fought to open up the United States to folks of all colours. Lots of these protesters need the nation opened up to allow them to go to the seashore.

Not to say there aren’t tens of millions of individuals really struggling now with the shutdown … however nonetheless, evaluating these protesters to Rosa Parks — get actual.

As incorrect as Moore is, it is telling that his sentiment has related with some people — together with these demonstrators who’re flocking out in droves. The President hasn’t completed us any favors, by tweeting to his followers to “LIBERATE” sure states, squarely contradicting his assertion the day earlier than when he stated the governors will resolve when their states open, and he contracted that assertion the day earlier than that by principally saying he was King and solely HE might reopen the nation.

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your nice 2nd Amendment. It is beneath siege! — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

@realDonaldTrump

There was even an enormous protest on the West Coast — folks in Huntington Beach, CA got here out en masse with indicators like “Quarantine the Sick, NOT the Healthy” and others prefer it.

BTW, there are studies of much more protests similar to these popping up this week — in actual fact, it seems one may already be underway in Texas, the place people are out and about in a rage.

This is the “liberate” protest taking place now in Austin, Texas. It seems to be like they packed themselves as shut collectively as humanly attainable. Before chanting for the firing of the one clever member of Trump’s coronavirus process drive. pic.twitter.com/43QnENXnyf — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 18, 2020

@JoshuaPotash

Naturally, none of them are training social distancing whereas they display … and with that, they in all probability suppose they’re sticking it to man — “just like Rosa Parks” 😑