White House admits Trump involved in firing of top US attorney after Trump claimed he wasn’t

Speaking at the White House Monday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was “involved in the sign-off capacity” as she sought to explain the removal of Berman as a simple swap that would allow Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to take the post.
Clayton and Trump also discussed the task, which leads the powerful Southern District of New York office.
During a recently available meeting, Trump asked Clayton if he was interested in work during a potential second term, according to an individual close to the situation.
Clayton, who never been a litigator or prosecutor, said he desired to move back again to New York and expressed interest in the SDNY position with the expectation it would be in a second term. Clayton was then told that it had been accelerating and would be announced.
On Monday, however, McEnany wasn’t able to fully explain why Berman was dismissed before Clayton was confirmed by the Senate, saying only that there would be an interim US attorney in the post.
“The hope is Clayton will be confirmed,” she said.
“Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service,” Barr wrote in his letter to Berman. “Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so.”
He provided no justification for pushing out Berman.
Speaking to reporters shortly after Barr’s letter was made public, however, Trump said, “That’s his department, not my department.” He added: “I’m not involved.”