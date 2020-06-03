White House admits institutional racism in United States – Armenian News

Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway mentioned there may be “absolutely” institutional racism in the United States and referred to as George Floyd’s loss of life a homicide.

“It is absolutely the case that there is institutional racism and that there is a lack of equality for all people in this country. I think that is without doubt,” mentioned Conway, President Trump’s senior counselor, talking to reporters Tuesday, in line with The Washington Examiner.

“We watched a man be murdered before our eyes on a videotape. As painful as it is to watch, I think most people should bring themselves to watch all eight minutes and 49 seconds or so of George Floyd’s murder. I don’t have another word for it,” Conway mentioned.

Floyd, a 46-year-previous unarmed black man, died in police custody final week after a Minneapolis officer pinned him to the bottom holding his knee to Floyd’s neck.

“I’m very happy that the Department of Justice has opened up a civil rights investigation at the federal level. We’ll see what comes of that,” Conway mentioned. “What was done to George Floyd was murder.”

Conway mentioned that there was “much to examine and much to improve” in the U.S., together with institutional adjustments she mentioned prior administrations didn’t make. “So, we are happy to take that on.”

Asked about efforts on Monday to maneuver demonstrators from Lafayette Park in entrance of the White House, Conway mentioned plans to broaden the perimeter have been “already decided” earlier than the White House organized for Trump to take {a photograph} holding a Bible in entrance of St. John’s Episcopal Church.