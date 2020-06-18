White female cop cries at McDonald’s over McMuffin order

A cop has been branded ‘Officer Karen’ after she broke down in tears after being forced to wait for her McDonald’s drive-thru in a viral video.

The Georgia woman, who identified herself as a 15-year veteran of the force, filmed herself crying over a delay to her mobile order for a McMuffin, hashbrowns and coffee at the fast food branch when she was apparently on her way home from the shift.

The footage has gone viral on social networking with a few people slamming her for crying over a food order at a McDonald’s drive-thru just days after black man Rayshard Brooks was gunned down in the drive-thru of a Georgia Wendy’s by white cops.

Jeremy Newberger tweeted: ‘Officer Karen’s story about awaiting her McDonalds Egg McMuffin is way worse compared to the guy who had been killed for sleeping on the web at the Wendy’s drive-thru. Yeah, it’s not. Get a grip lady.’

Another Twitter user, Riley, added: ‘While Officer Karen is trending, a reminder a Martin Gugino is still hospitalized with a fractured skull and is yet struggling to walk.’

While April, on Twitter, added: ‘The weaponization of white womens tears is amazing. Like we don’t wait an additional 10 minutes for Spicy every time we go to Popeyes even Prior to the pandemic or the rebellion. Girl GTF. Use the wait time for you to teach your partners to be less racist.’

The woman, identified on social media as Stacey, tells the camera that she was on her behalf way home from work and was waiting in line on her behalf order at the drive-thru.

She said she had placed a mobile order ‘so that people do not pay for my stuff when i want to pay it off myself’.

‘I pull up to the next window to obtain my food and so the girl comes to the window and asks me what my order was,’ she says.

‘I repeat my order and my coffee order and they ask me to pull up as my food’s perhaps not ready.’

The apparent cop then says she repeated her order to the employee and she was left still ‘waiting and waiting and waiting’.

‘I hadn’t eaten in some time so I was kind of hungry,’ she tells the camera as her eyes brim with tears.

‘Stacey’ then says one of the employees came out – but only with her coffee.

Her memory of this moment seems to tip her over the edge and the ‘cop’ reduces in tears at the absence of her McMuffin.

‘That’s all she gives me,’ she wails, before telling how she turned down the foodstuff altogether because she was ‘nervous’ staff had tampered with it.

‘I told her, “Don’t bother with the food because right now I’m too nervous to take it.”‘ she says.

‘It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done proper. Right now I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I cannot see it being made.’

The distraught woman then pleads for individuals to not only give cops a ‘break’ but to state ‘thank you’ because she doesn’t hear it enough.

‘I don’t know what’s happening with people nowadays, but please, just give us some slack. Please just give us a break. I have no idea how much more I can simply take,’ she says.

Social media users were outraged over the supposed cop’s reaction to obtaining a McMuffin when numerous people have now been killed at the hands of cops

‘I’ve experienced this for 15 years and I’ve never ever had so much anxiety for awaiting McDonald’s drive-thru food.

‘If you see an officer give you thanks as I do not hear thanks enough anymore.’

The woman’s requires gratitude for law enforcement come amid widespread protests across America calling for a finish to police brutality and systemic racism after a white cop ‘murdered’ black man George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Following his killing, many videos have surfaced showing cops violently attacking peaceful protesters in the united states.

Last week, Brooks was then shot dead by officers in a Wendy’s drive-thru in Atlanta all through an arrest for DUI.

These deaths also come immediately after several other high-profile cases where black women and men have been killed by cops.

The video of ‘Stacey’ was shared on social media with a sympathetic woman called Ann who voiced outrage at her treatment at the fast food joint.

‘Stacey who is a huge cop for 15 yrs went to @McDonalds She taken care of it beforehand and this is how she gets treated for being a cop … Come on America. We are a lot better than this,’ she wrote in the post.

It had significantly more than 8 million views on Twitter by Wednesday afternoon, but a lot of people were outraged over the supposed cop’s reaction to obtaining a McMuffin when numerous people have now been killed at the hands of cops.

‘Black people are focused on getting killed in their sleep and cops are having nervous breakdowns about hash browns,’ wrote one Twitter user.

Another referenced the killings of Brooks and Breonna Taylor – who had been shot eight times by cops while she was sleeping.

‘You know who can’t order any longer food since they were in a nervous terror because they lay there being killed or were shot at least 8 times inside their own home? You know who had been just killed in an easy food parking lot? Say their names!’ they posted.

Three police officers were hospitalized after falling sick after drinking shakes from the Manhattan Shake Shack, considered to have been contaminated with bleach. Officers are noticed standing over evidence (circled) outside the Shake Shake following the incident Monday night

Another alluded to the repeated reason often fond of black women and men when pulled over by cops: ‘Maybe @McDonalds should reply in this way to Stacey’s rant : “Sorry for the confusion, but she fit the description of another customer who had ordered JUST coffee”.’

Another wrote: ‘Not sure anybody who falls apart such as this over an egg mcmuffin should be in possession of a firearm.’

McDonalds insisted the officer’s wait was not intentional, or because she was a cop.

A spokesperson for local McDonald’s restaurant owners told DailyMail.com in a statement they were ‘made aware of an area police officer who experienced a lengthier than usual wait time and didn’t receive her full order right away at one of our restaurants’.

They said they had experienced contact with this officer to apologize ‘and let her know that we’d love to correct the inaccurate order when she has time’.

The ‘cop’s’ shocking meltdown comes days after three NYPD cops became sick and were hospitalized after drinking Shake Shack milkshakes they believed were contaminated with bleach.

The Detectives Endowment Association jumped to the conclusion that the cops were intentionally poisoned in a Twitter post which was retweeted over 11,000 times.

But New York police later determined there was no criminality in the incident and that the cleaning solution used to clear the chain’s milkshake machines was not fully beaten up and seeped into the officers’ drinks by accident.