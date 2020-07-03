White couple arrested after gun pulled on black family

The confrontation was captured on cell phone video.

Takelia Hill, who’s black, told the Detroit Free Press that her daughter asked Wuestenberg to apologize after she bumped into her outside of a Chipotle in Orion Township, about 40 miles outside of Detroit, but Wuestenberg instead started initially to yell at her.

Wuestenberg gets in her car after the tense backwards and forwards that included accusations of racism. Her husband, who had been still beyond your car, says, “Who the f—do you think you guys are?” One of the girls accuses him of being “racist” and “ignorant” and he walks back to the automobile.

“You can not just go around calling white people racist,” Jillian Wuestenberg says from the passenger seat. “White people aren’t racist…I care about you.”

As their car pulls out, Hill taps the back window. She later told the Detroit News she thought the driver would definitely hit them.

Wuestenberg then jumps out and pulls a gun on the family and screams for them to “Get the f— back!”

One of the girls requires someone to call the police.

Wuestenberg then lowers the gun, climbs into the passenger seat and the vehicle drives off.

“So this is America,” Hill wrote on Facebook afterward. “I’ve never in my life had a gun pulled out on me. … I’ve never felt so helpless in my life I’m so shaken up.”

“It is an unfortunate set of circumstances that tempers run high over, basically, not much of an incident,” Cooper said of the first alleged spark that caused the confrontation.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the sheriff’s office has received threatening calls from people “picking sides” within the incident.

“We don’t see sides. We see facts,” that he said. “There’s a lot of tension in our society, a lot of tension among folks and people with each other. I would just say this, we are asking and expect our police — and rightfully so — to deescalate every situation they possibly can, and we should be doing that. But I would say that needs to happen with us individually in our own lives and situations, that we interact with each other and deescalate those moments.”

Deputies seized two handguns from the Wuestenbergs if they were detained Wednesday night. Both have a concealed carry license.

It’s unclear if the Wuestenbergs have a lawyer who are able to comment for them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

