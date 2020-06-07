White Cops & Civilians Wash Black Protesters’ Feet, Seek Forgiveness

Here’s a typical example of true healing playing out in a very biblical sense — a group of white police officers along with other community members came together to wash their black brother’s and sister’s feet … and asked for forgiveness.

Check out this moving scene which was captured Saturday in Cary, North Carolina … where, throughout BLM demonstrations, a handful of white folks came together to wash the feet of black religious leaders, and will be offering a prayer repenting for the sins inflicted on black people at large.

White protesters wash your feet of black protest organizers and beg for forgiveness in Cary, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/SbZFZjbOLq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 7, 2020

There’s one man with a megaphone leading the prayer, and that he acknowledges there is one race of people … going on to request forgiveness because of their white ancestors enslaving, mistreating and oppressing African-Americans.