White Celebs Vow To ‘Take Responsibility’ For Racism In Cringey PSA – & Twitter HATES It!

Well, it appears like celebrities learned nothing from Gal Gadot’s panned Imagine video, as the stars are back at it again with the performative activism, according to fans.

Kristen Bell, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Julianne Moore, and Sarah Paulson were just a few of the famous faces that popped up in a two-minute long PSA to tell the entire world that they “take responsibility” for perpetuating racism through silence or inaction.

The video, made in partnership with the NAACP, circulated social media on Thursday after many of the participating celebs posted it for their Twitter and Instagram accounts with the hashtag #ITakeResponsibility. But it went viral for all the wrong reasons, with many viewers criticizing the video being an empty gesture that did little to greatly help in the ongoing fight systemic racism.

Some users couldn’t help but roll their eyes at the celebs’ melodramatic reactions, writing:

“#ITakeResponsibility? Are they acting in this PSA? Did black people ask for this? Can someone help me understand?” “Actors acting. #ITakeResponsibility”

Many compared the PSA to the infamous video of stars singing Imagine as a response to the coronavirus pandemic:

“Eee honestly. Celebs doing it again. – haven’t they learned from Gadot? #ITakeResponsibility” “#itakeresponsibility for thinking this pandering celebrity video of righteousness was somehow worse than their “Imagine” video. It’s maybe not. It’s still unbelievably cringe and laughable, but it’s not worse compared to the “Imagine” video. And for thinking that, I’m sorry”

Others, meanwhile, urged the stars to put their money where their months are and donate to Black Lives Matter causes rather than filming PSAs, leaving comments like:

“How much money are you donating to bail funds and mutual aid efforts to help Black people? Can you commit to publicly supporting abolition? I am not being rhetorical. #ITakeResponsibility” “Just donate to the Black Lives Matter movement, and save your viral videos. Please. Talking earnestly for 30 seconds on a cellphone video is not taking responsibility. Donating your money, marching in protests, signing and signal-boosting petitions…that is how you take responsibility.” “look, it’s your money and you can do what you want, but can these celebrities stop making these corny videos and like… give some coin.”

Interestingly enough, one of these brilliant critics actually got a reply out of just one of the celebs in the PSA.

When Twitter user @Melissa_Wasser replied to the group, asking if they can “take responsibility by DONATING to the causes on the website rather than making a video that does… absolutely nothing,” actress Piper Perabo, who was in the video, replied:

“[email protected]_Wasser I’m uncertain if you were asking for an answer. I donate. I march. I do something at work & in my family. I educate myself. I listen to activist leadership, specially black women. I vote. When the @NAACP asks me to accomplish something I actually do that too. #ITakeResponsibility”

For what it’s worth, some users did just take the message and vowed to support BLM-associated organizations. Users shared:

“#itakeresponsibility for not listening to/believing Black people and to make it better, today I will support organizations on the front lines.” “#itakeresponsibility for maybe not educating myself on racism and to ensure it is better, today I will demand for police accountability.”

What do U take into account the PSA, Perezcious readers? Empty action or even a good cause? Watch the entire video (below) and share your thoughts in the comments.