Whistleblower works to expose Siberian oil spill in Russia's Arctic

By Jackson Delong

By
Jackson Delong
-

CNN examines in the contaminated Siberian town of Norilsk, where a whistleblower and an ecologist are taking substantial individual dangers to expose a Russian metal giant's coverup of the May 29 bursting of a fuel tank. 21,000 lots of diesel put into neighboring rivers, developing among the worst ecological disasters in the Arctic's history.

Source: CNN

Source link

