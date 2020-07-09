Whispering Death: We look at Michael Holding’s early career and star turn at The Oval in 1976 | Cricket News

















In episode considered one of Whispering Death: The Michael Holding Story, we look at a few of the important early moments in Mikey’s career

Fast as lightning, easy as silk – that is The Michael Holding Story.

In a sequence first proven in the summer time of 2017, Whispering Death seems at the Jamaican’s life, from fearsome quick bowler to revered commentator.

During the on-going sequence between England and West Indies, we can be replaying the three-part sequence in full, as Michael Atherton ventured to the Caribbean to speak to Mikey about his cricketing career and past.

Michael throughout West Indies’ tour of England in 1976

In half one – which you’ll be able to watch in the video above – we uncover when Michael’s love of horses started in addition to about his childhood in Jamaica, early days for West Indies and 14-wicket haul at The Oval in 1976.

Holding’s very good show in south London got here in a Test sequence West Indies gained 3-0, after then-England captain Tony Greig had commented earlier that summer time that the hosts would make their opponents “grovel”.

Mikey reveals he learnt to bowl quick and straight as a younger man in Jamaica however former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd says Holding was wonderful at swinging the ball, too, whereas David Lloyd, Sir Ian Botham and Sir Geoffrey Boycott purr over Mikey’s quiet and rhythmical motion.

Plus, Mikey displays on the troublesome tour of Australia in 1975-76 when West Indies had been thrashed 5-1 and the staff spirit wasn’t the very best.