Whincup triumphs in tense finale

The set generally invested the whole race separated by less than a 2nd, McLaughlin the early leader prior to the positions were reversed throughout the sole round of compulsory stops.

Whincup decided to take his service a lap earlier than McLaughlin, the undercut, paired with what appeared like a minor hold-up on McLaughlin’s right-rear tire modification, assisting the Red Bull Holden come out in front.

There was an undertone of debate to Whincup’s stop, though; he left his bay right as Fabian Coulthard attempted to drive into his, the Penske Ford striking the brakes to prevent a clash.

That robbed Coulthard of the chance to leap Chaz Mostert, which would have provided him enough indicates clear Whincup for round honours and declare the Triple Crown.

However Triple Eight got away an in- race charge, leaving Whincup totally free to hold back McLaughlin to win the race, and protect the Triple Crown on a countback.

“That was a great battle,” stated Whincup of the tense contest with McLaughlin. “It reminded me of the old 2017/18 days where we went head-to-head with these blokes.

“It was simply strength. We simply kept trying the cars and truck all weekend and made it much faster for Race 3.

“I thought after the penalty yesterday that we were done and dusted for the Triple Crown, but fantastic to have a fantastic day.”

McLaughlin …