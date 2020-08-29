Whincup on pole, McLaughlin misses Shootout

After a fairly peaceful revealing throughout the 2 session, Whincup was on the rate throughout certifying.
He was 2nd fastest in the Q2 session that figured out the Shootout, prior to skillfully diminishing a strong early criteria from David Reynolds to seal pole in the single-lap dash.
Even much better for Whincup was that McLaughlin missed out on the Shootout completely, unlocking for the Triple Eight chauffeur to make inroads on the 177-point deficit in the title race this afternoon.
“[It’s] crazy how it turned around,” stated Whincup.
“We had a bit of a lemon in practice, and then [race engineer David] Cauchi tuned it up for quali and then another little tweak for the Shootout. The car was fantastic, I was lucky enough to get the most out of it.
“It would have been excellent to have the # 17 in there to see how precisely how fast we protested the entire field, however all in all we more than happy with the pole.”
McLaughlin, on the other hand, was delegated rue an error at Turn 2 on his important last run in Q2, which has actually left him a lowly 16th on the grid.
” I simply slipped up,” said the runaway points leader.
“You get one set of tires, one opportunity. Going into [Turn 2] I made a little predisposition modification for that run, and I locked the backs and I was large.
“In this series if you make one error, you’re done. That’s …