Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

Whincup unwittingly disobeyed the post-race treatment after protecting a 6.8 s win this afternoon, thanks to a mix of an absence of radio interaction with his garage, and confusion over whether the chequered flag had actually been waved on the last lap.

As an outcome he finished and extra lap at speed to make sure the race was ended up, and after that brought up on the front straight when the podium discussion was happening in pitlane.

The bungle has actually yielded a $2000, half of which is suspended till December 31.

“Following a post-race race director investigation and an admission by car #88, Jamie Whincup, of a breach of the end of race procedures for Race 19, the stewards imposed a fine of $2000 on car #88, Jamie Whincup, $1,000 of which is suspended until 31 December 2020,” checked out the stewards report.

Whincup described the accident from his viewpoint after the race.

“On what was the lap was the last lap, the flag marshal had the flag in his hand, and he was having a chat to his mate, and the flag never came out,” he stated.

“And had no comms to say it was the end of the race. The only thing that was in my head was my father saying ‘keep racing until you see the chequered flag…’

” I lastly got the chequered flag the next lap, and I still had no comms, so I took a little a guess[on the podium procedure] I.