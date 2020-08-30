Whincup cruises to Race 2 win

For the 2nd day running Whincup was untroubled throughout the 39 laps, transforming pole to a win without yielding the reliable lead at any point.

He was especially strong throughout the very first stint, Whincup able to space 2nd put Chaz Mostert by more than 6 seconds prior to stopping on Lap 22.

Mostert did handle to cut in half Whincup’s benefit around the stops, however the seven-time champ was able to easily handle that space in the 2nd stint.

The last margin in between the 2 was right on 3 seconds.

“The car was fantastic,” statedWhincup “I got good start and had a good battle with Chaz into Turn 2.

“From there the cars and truck was exceptional. We do not typically go long, we typically go quite short. It was terrific to go long and have some excellent tires for completion there.”

The top two were in a league of their own, Shane van Gisbergen finishing a hefty 16 seconds behind his Red Bull Holden teammate in third.

Waters and Percat completed 4th and 5th, while McLaughlin finished a good healing from 13th on the grid to surface sixth. That was mainly thanks to excellent tire life, McLaughlin stopping early however still able to mix it with the …