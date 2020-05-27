While Twitter ‘Fact Checks’ Trump On Mail-In Ballot Fraud, A Mail Man Was Charged With Changing Ballots

On the identical day that Twitter was ‘fact-checking’ President Trump’s claims of potential fraud by means of vote-by-mail schemes, the Justice Department charged a mail provider for allegedly altering ballots.

According to a launch from the DOJ, Thomas Cooper, was charged in a legal criticism with tried election fraud.

“In April 2020, the Clerk of Pendleton County received ‘2020 Primary Election COVID-19 Mail-In Absentee Request’ forms from eight voters on which the voter’s party-ballot request appeared to have been altered,” they revealed.

Five poll requests had been altered from ‘Democrat’ to ‘Republican,’ whereas different ballots had been altered in several methods.

Why do Democrats need Vote-by-Mail? Because it makes fraud a complete lot simpler. Troy, NY taught us this lesson in 2012. Democrats there revealed a bunch of techniques that would simply be used to commit fraud with mail-in ballots. — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) May 21, 2020

RELATED: Klobuchar Threatens Republicans With ‘Wrath’ If They Don’t Cave To Vote-By-Mail Demands

Twitter Trying to Censor Trump

On the exact same day a person was arrested for potential election fraud, social media firm Twitter labeled a tweet by the President of the United States suggesting the potential for such actions with a warning.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” Trump wrote. “Mailboxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

“This will be a Rigged Election,” he added. “No way!”

Twitter plastered that tweet with a label on the backside studying, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”

Those ‘facts’ convey followers to a press release that reads partially: “Experts say mail-in ballots are very rarely linked to voter fraud … Fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.”

….Twitter is totally stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, won’t enable it to occur! — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

RELATED: Stacey Abrams: Trump Opposes Mail-In Voting Because He’s ‘Illegitimate’

Trump Furious

Excellent timing on Twitter’s half to counsel mail-in poll fraud isn’t an actual factor on the identical day somebody is charged for it.

Aside from Cooper’s case, there right here have been some distinguished examples of voter fraud involving mail-in ballots – pretty current debacles in North Carolina and Texas for learners.

Vote-by-mail schemes, opposite to what Twitter desires you to imagine, are considered by many consultants as a method of facilitating voter fraud.

A bipartisan electoral reform commission in 2005 concluded that mail-in voting creates privateness points and “increases the risk of fraud.”

President Trump slammed Twitter by itself platform for “stifling free speech” by means of the usage of pretend information fact-checkers.

“[Twitter] is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election,” he charged. “They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post.”

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” he concluded.