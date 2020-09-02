While the UAE builds bridges with Apartheid Israel, Palestinians are being forced to demolish their homes – Middle East Monitor

While I was seeing the red carpet being presented at Abu Dhabi airport to welcome the guests on board flight LY971 from Tel Aviv, a tweet appeared on my timeline revealing Khaled Bashir, a Palestinian from East Jerusalem, destroying his own house in Jabal Al-Mukaber

Khalid Bashir, a Palestinian from Jabal Al-Mukabber in Palestine, is damaging his home by himself as Israel bought him to demolish it. pic.twitter.com/unjSoFWg9d — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 31, 2020

He would not be the last to demolish his own house while Arab states normalise or think about normalising relationswith Apartheid Israel A couple of kilometres away at Beit Hanina 2 siblings likewise destroyed their homes to prevent heavy fines by the occupier state.

Two Palestinian siblings in East Jerusalem started destroying their own homes after being bought by the Israeli town in order to prevent paying expensive expenses if the town performs the demolition. #FreePalestine #EndApartheidhttps://t.co/q6kxQicfYy pic.twitter.com/oA61tDIA4h — Palestinian Return Centre (@prclondon) September 1, 2020

Orders to demolish homes are typically made by Israel where Palestinians, having actually used on numerous celebrations for structure authorizations to construct or broaden their homes, are declined. Having lost hope of ever constructing …