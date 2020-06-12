While Joe Biden Is Mute On Seattle Anarchists, He Reportedly Compared Tea Partiers To Terrorists In 2011

2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hasn’t had much to state about the anarchists who have absorbed part of Seattle. He hasn’t really attacked those who have looted and rioted in many American cities recently. He truly hasn’t described any of these people as “terrorists.”

No, that he apparently reserves that term for Tea Party activists.

Politico 2011: ‘Biden likened tea partiers to ‘terrorists’

According to Politico, Biden called members of the relatively peaceful Tea Party movement 10 years ago “terrorists” in 2011 with the headline “Sources: Biden likened tea partiers to ‘terrorists”

“Vice President Joe Biden joined House Democrats in lashing tea party Republicans Monday, accusing them of having ‘acted like terrorists’ in the fight over raising the nation’s debt limit, according to several sources in the room,” Politico reported.

“Biden was agreeing with a line of argument made by Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) at a two-hour, closed-door Democratic Caucus meeting,” Politico continued.

RELATED: Biden Predicts Military Will Escort President Trump Out Of Office If He Refuses To Leave

Hey journalists, remember back in 2011 when Joe Biden allegedly called the Tea Party terrorists? Seems relevant today somehow.https://t.co/MAk0yAcIKP — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 10, 2020

Democrat Congressman on Tea Partiers: ‘This small group of terrorists have made it impossible to spend any money’

The story noted, “We have negotiated with terrorists,’ an angry Doyle said, according to sources in the room. ‘This small group of terrorists have made it impossible to spend any money.”

“Biden, driven by his Democratic allies’ misgivings about the debt-limit deal, responded: ‘They have acted like terrorists.”

Apparently, Biden denied he ever said this afterward.

Politico reported, “Biden’s office initially declined to comment about what the vice president said inside the closed-door session, but after POLITICO published the remarks, spokeswoman Kendra Barkoff said: ‘The word was used by several members of Congress. The vice president does not believe it’s an appropriate term in political discourse.”

Biden is Silent on Today’s Anarchists and Violent Protesters

As activists use violence to riot in American streets and take over element of a major US city, here’s what Biden has to say now.

“It’s in our darkest moments that we’ve produced some of our greatest progress — and we have that opportunity once again,” Biden tweeted on Thursday. “Let’s make this a moment of action to address systemic racism and propel our nation into an era of true equality and opportunity.”

It’s in our darkest moments that we’ve produced some of our greatest progress — and we have that opportunity yet again. Let’s get this a moment of action to deal with systemic racism and propel our nation into a period of true equality and opportunity. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 11, 2020

He also tweeted Thursday, “Nothing about the fights we’re facing will be easy. Racism has been a fixture in our society for hundreds of years.”

“But I’m ready to get to work on day one,” Biden wrote. “We can’t accept anything less from an American president.”

Nothing about the fights we’re facing will be easy. Racism is a huge fixture within our society for years and years. But I’m willing to get to work with day one. We can’t accept any such thing less from an American president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 10, 2020

RELATED: Joe Biden Appears to Blame Police for Riots: They ‘Escalate Tension’

So the Tea Party represented “terrorism,” but today’s activists, specially the violent ones, don’t have the same sort of criticism or any condemnation at all?

It’s amazing the difference 10 years makes – or being forced to kowtow to the far-left of the Democratic Party while running for president.