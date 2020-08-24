While classrooms remain closed, this metro school program continues to grow and teach students | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Just before COVID-19 forced schools across the metro to close last Spring, students in the culinary arts department at the Shawnee Mission School District planted an acre and a half of produce. All summer, many of those same students and volunteers worked the fields that are now ready to harvest.

While classrooms remain closed, the farm fields have become the student’s best teacher.

“They are picking pumpkins and peppers and okra. It’s all produce that’s going to be utilized throughout our culinary arts program,” Matt Ziegenhorn, Entrepreneurial Leadership Instructor, said.

Just after seedlings were planted last March, COVID-19 closed classrooms indefinitely. Students volunteered throughout the summer to keep crops growing.

“It’s an adventure in finding out how to work in these kinds of new and different times. Classrooms are changing and evolving, and this gives us a great opportunity to get our the kid’s hands dirty,” Ziegenhorn said, whom the kids affectionately call “Ziggy”.

For about 80 culinary students in the district this is where budding chefs become farmers, so that the farmers can emerge as more creative chefs. A farm-to-table restaurant is student Noah Belcher’s dream.

“We are really learning how to take…