Jason Momoa Revealed Being Under Huge Debts As His Family Starved After He Left ‘Game of Thrones’

After he starred in the first season of the popular TV series ‘Game of Thrones’, Jason Momoa was heard saying that he did not get any work.

He was seen playing Khal Drogo, the Dothraki warlord. His character gets killed in the opening season after he marries Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. Momoa was unable to experience the mass craze over the show which began following the immense success of season 1.

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonnet, ‘The Cosby Show’ actress, married in 2007 and had an intimate ceremony in 2017.

He gave a statement of starving due to lack of work following his exit from GoT, during an interview. Jason Momoa appeared in a couple of TV shows and the ‘Bullet to the Head’ action film in 2014 after his short stint in GoT.

In that same interview, he also revealed the challenges of having children while he was completely drowning in debt. Jason Momoa and his wife have 2 children born before his appearance in GoT. They also had a daughter in 2007 and one son in 2008.

Jason Momoa’s Projects

Jason Momoa saw fame once GoT grabbed attention. Since then, he starred in and as ‘Aquaman’ and in 2 significant TV series named ‘See’ and ‘Frontier’.

He is also appearing in ‘Justice League’ as Aquaman and featuring alongside Oscar Isaac and Timothee Chalamet in the highly awaited ‘Dune’.

He also showed his excitement about featuring in the Dennis Villeneuve directed sci-fi film.