Which Way Bitcoin Price? Current ‘Stablecoin’ Period Mimics Early 2017

“What’s the price of those Bitcoin’s you keep talking about?” a friend asks me. I look within my phone and it’s still averaging around $9,200. “About the same as last month mate,” I replied.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has hardly moved an inch in the last six weeks, scarcely moving 2% in either direction from its average price. Therefore, I’m beginning to think it’s a stablecoin now.

Bitcoin’s current “stablecoin” period resembles early 2017

However, this any period of time of static price reminds me greatly of early 2017, when Bitcoin stayed around $900 for the very first three months of the year, that has been followed by an explosive 300% move in the 2nd quarter, and just kept going.

Daily crypto market performance. Source: Coin360.com

The question on my mind now could be whether we are able to genuinely are expectant of anything that way to happen in 2020 since half the entire year is behind us, or whether Bitcoin has simply topped out and is waiting to drop.

Bitcoin’s downward trend

We all realize that the first quarter of 2020 was brutal for Bitcoin. However, following the Black Thursday dump in March, those lucky people who bought at the underside have already seen a whopping 180% ROI on the investment.

It could be naive of anyone to not really expect some of those visitors to be taking profit, so a period of consolidation is just a completely natural thing you may anticipate.

However, what makes BTC very different from other assets is the position the miners are finding themselves in. They have 50% less Bitcoin to sell than before, and the effect of the consolidation following the mini bull-run has put BTC/USD in a downward trend.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

At the same time, Bitcoin is significantly less than 1% from breaking using this downward channel. The current price of Bitcoin is sitting at only under $9,300 and the resistance of the descending channel on the daily is just a mere $9,350.

This also puts the mid-channel support around $8,900, and the final support before signaling a greater move down at $8,350. From here, all hope of an instantaneous bull run would be lost.

The hopium approach

Zooming out to the weekly chart for Bitcoin, and drawing Fibonacci lines using the 2017 ATH peak to the 2019 bottom, we can note that BTC has been hovering around the 0.382 Fib for several weeks, sometimes crossing up, and sometimes crossing down.

BTC/USD 1-week chart. Source: TradingView

With Fibonacci trading, you look at the next levels as potential targets, and an average of once the 0.382 has been broken after rising through 0.236, the following level may be the 0.5 or 50% Fib, which sits at $11,500.

If the 0.382 of $9,250 can become support in the upcoming week, then bears are in for a bad time. Conversely, if the support of $8,350 doesn’t hold, it’s a long way down for Bitcoin to go to find new support on the 0.236, which puts the downside target at $7,000.

The MACD is showing signs of a reversal

BTC/USD 1-week MACD chart Source: TradingView

In last week’s technical analysis, the weekly MACD was looking very “weak” and as a result of cross bearishly. A cross up or down on the weekly MACD are pivotal points for Bitcoin. You just need to look through the annals of the purchase price action set alongside the MACD to see that it’s the only indicator you need to time your buying and selling of Bitcoin.

However, as a result of last week’s mini-alt season, it seems the interest in Bitcoin is picking right on up, and this is reflected by the blue MACD line changing its trajectory from down to up.

When the MACD blows open like this on lower time frames, it’s a trader’s worst nightmare if they had failed to await confirmation as it’s an extremely early sign of a trend reversal. In other words, Bitcoin bulls aren’t ready to capitulate to the bears as of this time.

Diversify, Tether up, or HODL?

Tether Market Cap Source: Coin360

Normally during periods of consolidation, Bitcoin traders have the option of parking their realized profits in to Tether, affording them the blissful luxury to buy the dip effortlessly or to re-enter on confirmation of a bullish reversal.

However, in a current article in Forbes in regards to a formal investigation into Tether and its fast approach towards a $10 billion market cap in the wake of Brock Pierce recently announcing his intentions of running for president of the United States, I for one could be nervous holding any quantity of USDT at this time.

As such, it appears likely a large chunk of that $10 billion parked in Tether would logically start heading into Bitcoin and top-tier altcoins. This would explain the recent surge in altcoins, along with affecting the outlook for Bitcoin in the immediate future.

Bullish scenario

If the price tag on Bitcoin can push past $9,350, there are a few key areas of resistance that must be over come before $11,500 could be reached.

First, there’s a large sell wall around $9,500 on Binance, according to the Tensorcharts heatmap. After this level, attacking the multiyear resistance level of $10,500 appears like it could be straight back on the cards, sufficient reason for all the Tether fud, this can be a scenario that looks quite promising.

Orderbook heatmap. Source: Tensorcharts

Bearish scenario

Using the same Tensorcharts heatmap, there’s a huge buy order in front of the $8,900 support at $8,990. Should this level neglect to hold I might be considering $8,350 as the next level for the descending channel on the daily to stay intact.

Breaking below $8,350 could open up $7K BTC as a stark reality for a while. However, with Tether potentially off the table for a while, I doubt the bears will have an excellent week.

The views and opinions expressed listed below are solely those of @officiallykeith and do not of necessity reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your personal research when creating a decision.