On the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, in order to ensure the safety of the participants of the torchlight procession, on April 23, from 19:30, traffic will be restricted in a number of streets of the capital. In particular, the traffic in the Republic Square, Amiryan Street, Mashtots և Baghramyan Avenues և Kiyan Street will be partially banned.

In order to ensure the safety of the participants of the commemoration ceremony to be held at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, on April 24, from 06.00, traffic will be prohibited from Leningradyan Street to Tsitsernakaberd Highway from the bridge in the direction of Isakov Avenue, in the direction of Werfel Street in the direction of Brazil Square.

Besides, on the same day, from 9:00 to 10:30, the entrance to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial will be closed to ensure the safety of the participants of the state ceremonial event.

RA Police