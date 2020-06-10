Which shops will reopen next week, and what are the new Covid-19 guidelines?

Q: What retailers are opening in June?

A: John Lewis shops in Poole and Kingston will be the first to reopen on June 15 adopted by one other 11 websites later that week. The shops at Bluewater, Cambridge, Cheadle, Cheltenham, High Wycombe, Horsham, Ipswich, Norwich, Nottingham, Solihull and Welwyn will welcome prospects again on Thursday, June 18.

Debenhams will be reopening 90 of its shops in England on June 15. A additional 40 shops in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to open at a later date.

Frasers Group, which incorporates Sports Direct, Jack Wills, Game and House of Fraser, indicated it’s planning to reopen on June 15 and ready to reopen as many as 800 UK shops on June 1.

Currys has already opened 19 of its shops since May 22 on a drive-through collection-only foundation. Customers are requested to position their order on-line earlier than driving and parking at certainly one of the open shops. Once they’ve confirmed by way of e-mail their arrival, a workers member will then load the boot of the automotive with the bought product.

Ikea reopened 19 shops on June 1 with shops in Croydon, Greenwich, Lakeside, Wembley, Tottenham, Norwich assortment level, Birmingham, Nottingham, Belfast, Manchester, Warrington, Gateshead, Leeds, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Reading, Southampton, Bristol and Exeter.

Halfords totally reopened 53 of its shops on May 29 after efficiently trialling social-distancing measures on its store flooring.

Greggs has introduced it’s hoping to open round 800 of its shops in the center of June.

Waterstones has not indicated whether or not it will be becoming a member of the different retailers on June 15 however has mentioned it will place any books that are touched by shopping prospects in a 72-hour quarantine. Its warehouse is presently working with a diminished workforce, and click-and-collect providers stay suspended for the time being.

Boots will open its magnificence counters on June 15. The pharmacy chain has remained open all through the lockdown on account of its standing as a necessary enterprise, offering medicine to folks throughout the pandemic.