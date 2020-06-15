Which shops will open today, and what are the new Covid-19 guidelines?

Q: What retailers are opening in June?

A: John Lewis stores in Poole and Kingston will be the first to reopen on June 15 followed by another 11 sites later that week. The stores at Bluewater, Cambridge, Cheadle, Cheltenham, High Wycombe, Horsham, Ipswich, Norwich, Nottingham, Solihull and Welwyn will welcome customers right back on Thursday, June 18.

Debenhams will be reopening 90 of its stores in England on June 15. A further 40 outlets in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to open at a later date.

Frasers Group, which includes Sports Direct, Jack Wills, Game and House of Fraser, indicated it really is planning to reopen on June 15 and prepared to reopen as many as 800 UK stores on June 1.

Currys has opened 19 of its stores since May 22 on a drive-through collection-only basis. Customers are asked to place their order on line before driving and parking at among the open outlets. Once they have confirmed through email their arrival, a employee will then load the boot of the car with the purchased product.

Ikea reopened 19 stores on June 1 with outlets in Croydon, Greenwich, Lakeside, Wembley, Tottenham, Norwich collection point, Birmingham, Nottingham, Belfast, Manchester, Warrington, Gateshead, Leeds, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Reading, Southampton, Bristol and Exeter.

Halfords fully reopened 53 of its outlets on May 29 after successfully trialling social-distancing measures on its shop floors.

Greggs has announced they plan to start preparing and opening more shops nationwide from around June 18 and we’re currently in the procedure for selecting around 800 shops to reopen, this will initially include approximately 150 franchise shops.

Waterstones will be joining the other retailers on June 15 with nearly all of their stores reopening, but has said it will place any books that are touched by browsing customers in a 72-hour quarantine. Its warehouse happens to be operating with a reduced workforce, and click-and-collect services remain suspended for the moment.

Boots will open its beauty counters on June 15. The pharmacy chain has remained open throughout the lockdown due to its status as an crucial business, providing medication to people all through the pandemic.