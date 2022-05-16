Rector of Shirak State University Yervand Serobyan In a conversation with Aravot.am, he informed that this year Shirak YSU has declared 24 specialties, the number of applicants is 277. Yervand Serobyan mentioned that there are no entrants in three specialties: accounting, taxation, geography and mathematics.

“The natural science direction continues to be problematic, although I must say that in our university some activity is observed in the fields of natural sciences and mathematics, information-applied mathematics, information technologies, pharmaceutical chemistry.” It is the result of the work of the university, the faculty ագիտական ​​professional chairs. In terms of mathematics, I must say that this is the situation in Vanadzor, I was following the electronic application process for applicants. We have a pretty good situation in the humanitarian bloc, և the picture, it must be said, has not changed drastically. There are changes in one or two professions, which are probably conditioned by the fact that the second joint exam is mandatory. It seems to me that next year that indicator will be better, because in any case, the requirement of two mandatory exams will be in force for a longer period of time, the applicants will be better prepared. This is the general picture, “said the rector of the university.

We inquired which professions interested the applicants the most. It turned out that the department of psychology has the most entrants, the department of English language and literature, it is about 30-32 entrants.

Physical education և Sports training and service departments also have a shortage of applicants ․ The service department taught at the Department of “Intercultural Communication and Tourism” has 25 entrants this year. Translation case: in the English-Armenian section, the number of entrants is one more than the allotted places – 21 entrants. The history section has 21 entrants.

According to Yervand Serobyan, the number of applicants in the humanitarian direction is quite large. It should be noted, however, that there are few entrants in the departments of journalism, Armenian language and literature, there are 3 entrants in the department of journalism, 5 in the department of Armenian language and literature. This year, the sociology department has a great shortage of entrants, only 2 entrants.

According to the rector, there are quite a lot of applicants for professions that are in great demand in the market. Compared to last year, there is a change, there is activity.

“It is gratifying, this tendency must continue, certain steps are taken in the government, the list of priority professions was discussed, we see what is happening in the field of pedagogical professions – voluntary certification of teachers, increase of rates based on it. It seems to me that the state policy will contribute to the growth of the number of pedagogical professions in this field, those who want to become teachers and work in schools. The actions taken really bring a serious change to the teacher’s salary. I must say that I am also optimistic about science and mathematics, because the recent serious increase in the salaries of researchers will lead to an increase in the flow to science and pedagogy, which is very important, because improving the quality of education ensures the entire development of the country. “, – says Yervand Serobyan.

Nune AREVSHATYAN