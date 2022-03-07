According to the approved program in the area of ​​Tsitsernakaberd, it is envisaged to plant 8.5 hectares of land, but due to the lack of funds, the landscaping will be done in stages. Artsvi Grigoryan, a dendrologist at the “Greenery and Environment Protection” NGO of the Yerevan Municipality, said this today in the “Armenpress” press hall. According to him, 4 thousand trees and 75 thousand shrubs are planned to be planted in the capital this year.

This year the 3.5 hectare area of ​​Tsitsernakaberd will be planted with greenery, 2260 trees and 3 thousand bushes are planned to be planted. According to Artsvi Grigoryan, wild fruits will be planted, for example, maple, apricot, plum, as well as ornamental species, such as bread, aroseni ․ “For the right and left sides of the stairs leading to the complex, we have planned an eastern plane tree, which has big foliage, later it will grow big foliage in that part, people will be protected from the heat.”

The dendrologist promises that the green part of Tsitsernakaberd will look beautiful and colorful from spring to late autumn.

This year it is planned to have a green zone in Shengavit administrative district as well, according to Grigoryan, it is Aragats Park, where ornamental trees will be planted in an area of ​​half a hectare, at the moment the irrigation system is being implemented, after this they will start planting trees.

The program also envisages landscaping in Saralanj, but, according to the dendrologist, there are difficulties here: the land areas are rocky, free of humus ․ “We need a benefactor for the Saralanj section, because the area has a slope of 35-45 degrees, it is difficult to plant trees. There should be stone or concrete barriers. But saffron is planted there, they will bloom soon. ”

It is planned to plant 2 hectares of greenery in Victory Park.

And Saryan Park was greened last year, but, as Grigoryan said, last year there was a technical error, this year they have to make corrections ․ “There are bushes, very densely planted, they are near living fences, they hinder themselves. We want to create a living fence with the help of tosaf, this is an evergreen species. ”

Artsvi Grigoryan also added that theft is often committed, newly planted trees or bushes are stolen, most of which the law enforcement can not detect.

Nelli BABAYAN