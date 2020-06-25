Which international destinations are reopening to tourists?

(CNN) — Although most governments are still advising against “nonessential” international travel , a bunch of popular destinations are beginning to ease their Covid-19 lockdown measures and border restrictions and are moving toward welcoming tourists back.

Back in May, the European Union unmasked an action plan to reopen its internal borders in time for summer, while countries such as for example Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have formed “travel bubbles,” lifting restrictions for every single other’s citizens.

Some Caribbean islands are already beginning to open their doors to foreign visitors again, while destinations such as Mexico and Thailand are planning to reopen region by region in the coming weeks.

If you’re one of several travelers eagerly awaiting news on where you could travel to this year, here is a guide to the top destinations making plans to reopen, as well as some of these that are keeping their borders firmly closed for the time being.

Aruba

Aruba is slowly reopening to international visitors. LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images

Visitors from nearby Caribbean islands Curacao and Bonaire will soon be permitted to enter first, followed by travelers from Canada and Europe on July 1.

Tourists from the United States will be allowed to visit from July 10.

While it was previously suggested travelers would not be expected to to take a Covid-19 test on arrival or prior to traveling, this indicates this is no longer the case.

Like a number of other destinations, Aruba is giving visitors the possibility to either provide a negative test result taken only 72 hours before their visit, or receive a test on arrival.

However, the price of the test, which must certanly be paid for ahead of time, is the responsibility of the traveler.

The island in addition has introduced mandatory insurance coverage, the Aruba Visitors Insurance , which will cover any expenses if visitors test positive for the herpes virus during their trip.

Nonessential companies including departmental stores, cinemas, beauty salons and outdoor restaurants were allowed to reopen on May 25, whilst the island country’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew was completely lifted early in the day this month.

Restaurants with indoor seating have now been allowed to reopen, although diners must leave before 10 p.m., along with spas, and saunas.

In addition, the department of Public Health has introduced the “Aruba Health & Happiness Code,” a mandatory cleaning and hygiene certification program for all companies related to tourism in the united states.

Bali

At least 6.3 million people visited Bali in 2019. SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP via Getty Images

Bali in addition has been successful in containing its coronavirus outbreak, with significantly less than 350 confirmed cases and, at the time of writing, a total of four deaths.

The Indonesian island now hopes to welcome tourists back by October, provided its disease rates stay low.

Bali’s economy is hugely determined by tourism and visitor numbers have been rising in recent years, with around 6.3 million people visiting in 2019.

“The coronavirus has collapsed the Balinese economy … this has been a steep drop since [mid-March] when social-distancing measures were set up,” Mangku Nyoman Kandia, a Bali tour guide , told ABC News in April. “No tourist, no money.”

All foreign nationals, except for diplomats, permanent residents and humanitarian workers, are currently barred from Indonesia, and anybody entering the island must undergo a swab ensure that you provide a letter stating they are free from Covid-19.

It’s unclear what the entry requirements will soon be if restrictions are lifted later in 2010, or whether Bali need travelers from regions poorly affected by the pandemic.

Cyprus

Cyprus has pledged to cover holiday charges for Covid-19-positive tourists and their loved ones. Courtesy Cyprus Tourism Organisation

Cyprus is so keen to get its tourism industry straight back on track, officials are offering to cover the costs of any travelers who test positive for Covid-19 while on vacation in the Mediterranean island nation.

According to a letter shared with CNN, the Cypriot government can pay for lodging, as well as food, drink and medication for tourists who are taken ill with coronavirus in their visit.

The detailed plan was put down in a five-page letter issued to governments, air companies and tour operators on May 26.

Officials also have earmarked a 100-bed hospital for foreign travelers who test positive, while a 500-room “quarantine hotel” will be available to patients’ family and “close contacts.”

“The traveler will only need to bear the cost of their airport transfer and repatriation flight, in collaboration with their agent and/or airline,” states the letter.

The country’s hotels began to reopen on June 1, while international airline travel restarted on June 9.

Once the destination reopens, visitors from only plumped for countries will soon be allowed to enter.

Incoming flights from Greece, Malta, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia and Lithuania will be authorized first.

From June 20, Cyprus may also permit incoming flights from Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

However, the list is to be expanded to include furthe23r countries in the coming months.

Travelers heading to Cyprus will need to provide a valid certificate proving they’ve tested negative for Covid-19, while they’ll be subject to temperature checks on arrival in addition to testing randomly during the course of their trip.

The destination has recently put measures in place to protect travelers and residents, such as ensuring hotel staff wear masks and gloves, regularly disinfecting sunbeds and keeping tables at restaurants, bars, cafés,and pubs at least two meters (6.5 feet) apart.

Egypt

International flights to Egypt are likely to recommence throughout June and July. MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP via Getty Images

Tourism brings in around $1 billion in revenue for Egypt each month, and so the impact of the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic has been significant.

The government suspended passenger flights back in March, while all hotels, restaurants and cafes were closed and a night curfew imposed.

These measures are currently being relaxed, with hotels that meet certain requirements, such as having a clinic with a resident medical practitioner on site, being granted permission to reopen for domestic visitors at a lower capacity.

“A number of global carriers have expressed willingness to resume flights to Egypt in July, and as a result we are considering a gradual resumption of international flights beginning towards the end of this month and in the first half of July.”

France

Residents of France will be allowed to just take holidays within the country throughout July and August. DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

France was probably the most visited country in the world prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, such as the rest of the EU, restrictions are currently set up on all nonessential travel from away from Schengen Zone (a grouping of 26 countries which normally have open borders).

Travelers who do enter the united states, with the exception of EU citizens or arrivals from the UK, will soon be subject to a compulsory 14-day quarantine until at the least July 24.

Although the federal government is slowly lifting lockdown measures, with car journeys of up to 100 kilometers now allowed and beaches beginning to reopen, officials have made it clear the country is in no hurry to ease border restrictions for international travelers.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, the closure of the borders may be the rule, and the authorization to cross a border is the exception.

“What is wonderful for tourism is usually good for France, what strikes tourism strikes France,” that he said within a news conference.

The country’s hotels, bars, restaurants and cafés were granted permission to reopen on June 2.

It was announced on May 29 that the country’s most visited museum, the Louvre, will reopen July 6.

“Tourism is facing what is probably its worst challenge in modern history,” added Philippe. “Because this really is one of the crown jewels of the French economy, rescuing it is a national priority.”

He went on to state that residents can take holidays within France during July and August.

The country’s hotels will soon be reliant on domestic tourism once they do reopen, as all signs suggest international travelers will never be able to enter for the near future.

“When the lockdown measures soften, French tourists are likely to want to stay close to home in the short term,” a spokesperson for French hotel chain Accor told CNN Travel earlier this month.

“It will be the moment for them to rediscover their own country and we will be there to welcome them.”

Georgia

Georgia aims to welcome back international travelers from July 1. VANO SHLAMOV/AFP via Getty Images

But the united states was forced to close its cold temperatures resorts and place a ban on all foreign visitors in March due to the crisis.

Eager to revive its tourism sector, the country’s government says it plans to reopen to international travelers on July 1.

The next stage will allow for domestic travel in special “safe” tourism zones, while the final stage involves reopening borders and resuming some flights.

“[The] tourism sector will soon be first to which emergency relief measures will apply.”

Germany

Restrictions in Germany are being gently relaxed because the country prepares to revive its tourism industry. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images

Although nonessential travel to Germany is prohibited at present, the land of poets and thinkers lifted restrictions for EU countries on June 15.

Officials are also considering allowing entry to visitors from Turkey, the united kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, even though a final decision is yet to be manufactured.

The proposal was listed in a paper called “Criteria for the Enabling of intra-European Tourism,” which suggested the current travel warnings could be replaced by individual travel advice relating to each country.

“The revitalization of tourism is very important both for travelers and the German travel industry, as well as for the economic stability of the respective target countries,” it reads.

The Austria/Germany land border can also be reopening — travel between Austria and Germany is achievable as of June 15 — and restrictions around the country are being relaxed.

Greece

Officials in Greece are hoping to reopen the country on June 15. cunfek/Getty Images

Tourism accounts for nearly 20% of Greece’s gross domestic product, as well as one in five jobs, so it is perhaps no real surprise the Mediterranean nation is angling to reopen to tourists the moment it are able to.

The European country, which managed to keep its coronavirus case numbers low by implementing a strict lockdown in the beginning, has already begun to allow some travelers back in.

“The tourism period begins on June 15, when seasonal hotels can reopen,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on May 20.

“Let us make this summer the epilogue of the [Covid-19] crisis,” that he added.

Mitsotakis went on to state that direct international flights to Greek destinations will slowly resume from July 1, and tourists from 29 designated countries won’t be expected to take a Covid-19 test or go into quarantine on arrival.

However, Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis has indicated health officials will conduct spot tests when necessary.

“The tourism experience this summer might be slightly distinctive from what you’ve had in previous years,” Mitsotakis told CNN earlier this month.

“Maybe no bars may be open, or no tight crowds, but you can still get yourself a fantastic experience in Greece — so long as the world wide epidemic is on a downward path.”

The 29 countries are Albania, Australia, Austria, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Estonia, Japan, Israel, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, South Korea, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Finland.

Bars and restaurants are also allowed to take up business again, while city hotels were scheduled to reopen on June 1, followed closely by seasonal hotels in July.

All international passengers had previously been required to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival or go into quarantine for 14 days.

Mitsotakis had suggested tourists could be required to undergo testing before their visit as a further precaution in the future, nonetheless it seems this really is only the case for travelers from countries which are not on the list, which can be based on a document from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency of airports worldwide “located in affected areas with high risk of transmission of the Covid-19 infection.”

Iceland

Iceland has recently begun to welcome straight back visitors. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Iceland reopened it borders to tourists on June 15 after recording just under 2,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The move came weeks after the Nordic country barred all foreign nationals, aside from nationals of the EU and associated European countries.

Up until recently, every one arriving from outside the country was required to get into quarantine for 14 days.

However, travelers now have the possibility to either submit to a Covid-19 test on arrival, provide proof of a recently taken test with a negative result, or agree to a two-week quarantine.

Although the tests are currently free, a $112 charge will soon be implemented from July 1.

Visitors may also be encouraged to download the app Rakning C-19, designed to help trace the origin of transmissions and available in seven languages — Icelandic, English, Polish, German, French, Spanish and Italian.

“When travelers return to Iceland we would like to have all mechanisms in place to safeguard them and the progress produced in controlling the pandemic,” Thordis Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Innovation said within an official statement last month.

“Iceland’s strategy of large-scale testing, tracing and isolating have proven effective to date.

” We want to build on that experience of creating a safe place for those who want a change of scenery after what has been a tough spring for all of us.”

Italy

Italy is dropping its compulsory quarantine for arrivals in a “calculated risk” to entice tourists straight back. PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images

Italy has been one of many destinations worst hit by the pandemic, but the hugely popular European country is keen to get its tourism industry up and running given that infection rates have slowed up.

Travelers from the EU, along with the UK and the microstates and principalities of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican, were allowed to enter with no to get into quarantine starting June 3, in a move the federal government has called a “calculated risk.”

“We have to accept it; otherwise, we will never be able to start up again.”

Visitors were previously required to undergo a two-week quarantine before being allowed entry.

All museums, including Rome’s Vatican Museums , have been slowly reopening for the duration of May with strict social-distancing rules. Bars and restaurants were permitted to reopen with reduced variety of diners in addition to plastic shields to divide customers, on May 18.

Jamaica

Jamaica reopened its borders to international visitors on June 15. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Jamaica reopened to international tourists on June 15, nearly 3 months after closing its borders.

A “resilient corridor” has also been introduced, limiting the movement of visitors to a section of Jamaica’s northern coast between Negril and Port Antonio.

Visitors will also be required to adhere to local protocols, such as for example wearing face masks or coverings in public places and social distancing.

“Tourism is the lifeblood of our local economy, and with the help of international experts and a dedicated task force, we have developed protocols that allow us to safely reopen our borders,” Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White said in a statement.

“We are confident that as we restart our economy, Jamaicans will work together to ensure a safe, secure and seamless experience for our tourism workers, their families, and visitors, while preserving the authentic experiences travelers seek when they visit our shores.”

Jamaica welcomes over 4.3 million visitors each year, with tourism accounting for 34% of its GDP.

The Maldives

Private jets and super yachts will soon be permitted to enter the Maldives from June 1. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

The Maldives closed its national borders and canceled all flights shortly after recording its first two coronavirus cases in March.

The island nation, which is comprised of over 1,000 islands, has recorded around 1,457 confirmed cases and five deaths from Covid-19 so far.

While it was previously thought the destination would reopen by the end of the entire year, officials have brought this forward to July.

A spokesperson for the tourism board has confirmed the Maldives will soon be open to tourists of most nationalities from July.

While a previous draft proposal indicated travelers would need to present a medical certificate confirming evidence of a negative Covid-19 test, the brand new plans will dsicover visitors allowed to enter the country without prior testing or a mandatory quarantine period.

There are also no new visa requirements or additional fees.

“We are planning to reopen our borders for visitors in July, 2020,” reads an official statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism on May 30.

“We also want to assure our guests that they will not be charged any additional fees to enter the Maldives.”

The government can also be considering issuing a “Safe Tourism License” for tourist facilities that comply with government legislation and certain safety requirements, such as for example having a professional medic easily obtainable and holding an “adequate stock” of PPE equipment.

But the destination’s tourism board has confirmed that visitors will not have to commit to spending at the least 14 days in the country, as was previously suggested, nor will they need to have a confirmed booking with a tourist facility with a “Safe Tourism License.”

The Maldives received more than 1.7 million visitors in 2019 and the destination had expected numbers to rise to two million in 2020.

Malta

Malta will reopen its borders to visitors from at least 17 countries on July 1. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Shortly after Malta registered its first Covid-19 case in March, a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine was set up for all tourists entering the tiny Mediterranean country.

Outbound flights to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland were then suspended, before all flight departures and arrivals were barred on March 20.

Prime Minister Robert Abela recently confirmed Malta will be re-opening its borders to visitors from at the least 17 countries on July 1.

Travelers from Germany, Austria, Cyprus, Switzerland, Iceland, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Estonia, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic will all be permitted to enter without going into self-isolation for two weeks.

The destinations plumped for are those apparently deemed “safe” by the Malta Tourism Authority with regards to Covid-19 transmission.

However, restrictions on all other flight destinations will soon be lifted from July 15, according to officials.

Mexico

Over the coming weeks, Mexico will begin to open up region by region. ELIZABETH RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images

Mexico is aiming to welcome visitors back within weeks.

While the nation remains in lockdown, with hotels and restaurants yet to recommence business, officials are planning to reopen the united states bit by bit so as to get things straight back on track.

“The target is domestic travelers first, followed closely by travelers from the US and Canada after which the rest of the world.

The restrictions were first announced in mid-March.

While most international flights in and out of Mexico’s key airports are currently suspended or significantly paid down, Delta Air Lines will soon be increasing and/or resuming various services from the US to Cancun, Mexico City Los Cabos and Puerta Vallarta in the coming weeks.

Quintana Roo, a state on the Caribbean side of Mexico that’s home to the likes of Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, hopes to reopen in mid-June, according to Marisol Vanegas, the state’s tourism secretary.

“We want to revive tourism and expect to start opening sights and hotels some time between June 10 and 15 but don’t know those yet,” she says.

“It depends upon what the government allows us to do.”

Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board, says that he hopes to be able to accept both international and domestic travelers by August and September.

However, beach destination Riviera Nayarit, situated north of Puerta Vallarta, currently doesn’t have immediate plans to restore tourists, according to Richard Zarkin, the general public relations manager for the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Portugal

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva recently declared that Portugal is open and “tourists are welcome.” LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Portugal is keen to revive its struggling tourism industry, with Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva recently declaring “tourists are welcome.”

Travelers from EU nation, apart from Italy and Spain, are now permitted to enter the united states without starting quarantine.

However, temperature checks will be taken on arrival and visitor’s will need to comply with local social distancing measures.

The land border between Portugal and Spain, which has been closed to tourists since March, is unlikely to reopen until at least July 1.

“We are gradually going to start looking at easing border controls,” Internal Affairs Minister Eduardo Cabrita said earlier this month.

In May, officials began putting measures set up to ensure foreign travelers would feel confident to return to Portugal.

Rita Marques, the country’s Secretary of State for Tourism, has launched a “don’t cancel, postpone” scheme, allowing tourists to reschedule any pre-arranged holidays to Portugal until the close of 2021.

This is valid for many bookings made through accredited travel agencies, along with hotels or Airbnbs, for trips scheduled between March 13 and September 30, 2020.

In addition, national tourism authority Turismo de Portugal has created a totally free hygiene-certification stamp to distinguish “Clean & Safe” tourism enterprises to increase visitors’ confidence.

Businesses will have to comply with hygiene and cleaning requirements for the prevention and get a grip on of Covid-19 to get the stamp, which can be valid for starters year.

According to Santos Silva, Portugal’s airports will be introducing health checks for arrivals, but visitors will never be subject to a mandatory quarantine

Spain

At least 84 million people visited Spain in 2019. JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images

Spain’s lockdown was one of the toughest in Europe, but restriction have gently been lifted.

Beaches reopened in June while hotels in some places have also been permitted to resume business.

Now the European destination, which welcomed an archive 84 million visitors in 2019, has moved forward its reopening date, granting EU travelers permission to enter with no to quarantine for two weeks from June 21.

While there is little reference to opening borders to travelers beyond the EU, it’s thought Spain is hoping to follow the lead of destinations such as Lithuania and the Czech Republic by establishing safe corridors, or a “travel bubble,” with nearby destinations which have managed to keep the outbreak under control.

“The issue of borders will be associated with the evolution of medical crisis.”

At present, it’s mandatory proper six and older to wear face masks whilst in public, both indoors and outdoors, “where it is not possible to maintain [an interpersonal] distance.”

St. Lucia

St. Lucia begins its phased reopening on June 4. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

St. Lucia is one of many Caribbean islands trying for a tourism comeback.

The tropical destination, which closed its orders to foreign travelers on March 23, began its phased reopening on June 4, when it lifted it borders to visitors from the United States.

Those traveling to the country must present “certified proof” of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours of boarding their flight.

Visitors will also be subject to screening and temperature checks by port health authorities and must wear face masks and maintain social distancing in their visit.

Officials are also bringing in new safety measures for taxis to separate drivers and passengers.

“Our new protocols have now been carefully crafted and will build confidence among travelers and our citizens,” Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee said in a statement.

“The government of Saint Lucia remains resolved to protect both lives and livelihoods as it jump starts its economy.”

Local businesses are also allowed to reopen, provided they have appropriate cleaning measures and social distancing measures in place.

Details of the next phase of the island’s reopening, which can be to begin on August 1, will soon be announced in the coming weeks.

Thailand

Thailand plans to reopen different regions stage by stage towards the finish of 2020. JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images

Thailand is definitely among the top destinations for travelers, receiving close to 40 million foreign tourists last year.

However, visitors have now been banned from entering the Southeast Asian country since March due to the pandemic.

While the number of cases here has been relatively low in comparison to other destinations — Thailand has reported significantly more than 3,000 confirmed cases and over 50 deaths — officials aren’t taking any chances as it pertains to reopening the country.

“It is still determined by the outbreak situation, but I think the initial we may start to see the return of tourists may be the fourth quarter of this year,” Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) told CNN Travel.

The governor went on to stress you will have limitations on who can look at the country and what regions they can go to once restrictions are relaxed.

“We are perhaps not going to open all at one time,” he added. “We are still on high alert, we cannot let our guards down yet.

“We have to look at the country of origin [of the travelers] to see if their situation has certainly improved.”

This efficiently means Thailand is unlikely to open its borders to travelers from destinations that do not appear to have the coronavirus situation under control.

Those that are given permission to enter may be offered “long-stay packages” in isolated areas “where health monitoring can be easily controlled,” like the remote islands of Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Samui.

However, Thailand’s borders are firmly shut for now.

The ban on incoming international commercial flights — excluding repatriation flights — was recently extended until June 30 and Phuket International Airport remains closed.

Like a number of other global destinations, Thailand happens to be focusing on domestic tourism.

In fact, some resorts and hotels have been completely given the go ahead to reopen — Hua Hin, located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Bangkok, being one of them.

Shopping malls, museums, markets plus some tourist attractions are also reopening their doors, with Bangkok’s Grand Palace resuming business on June 4.

Turkey

Turkey is aiming to receive international visitors from mid-June. Burak Kara/Getty Images

Turkey made over $34.5 billion from tourism in 2019, and the transcontinental country is eager to get back in operation.

According to Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the destination plans to restart domestic tourism by the close of May and hopes to receive international visitors from mid-June.

The country has set out new guidelines because of its hotels and resort facilities, such as temperature checks at entrances and at least 12 hours of room ventilation after checkout. Guests will soon be required to wear face masks and keep maintaining social distancing.

“The more transparent and detailed information we give, the more we will earn the confidence of tourists,” Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy told Reuters earlier this month while revealing plans to open around half of Turkey’s hotels in 2010.

Meanwhile, restrictions on intercity travel have now been lifted, while restaurants, cafes, parks and sports facilities are permitted to reopen from June 1, along side beaches and museums.

Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, one of the world’s largest markets, reopened for the very first time in 8 weeks on June 1.

United Arab Emirates

Dubai hopes to welcome back travelers by September. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

When the UAE, which can be made up of seven emirates, closed its borders in March, the stringent restrictions included withdrawing tourist visas and banning all outgoing flights.

Now the Emirati authorities are gradually scaling down these restrictions.

In recent years weeks, hotels have started to reopen for domestic tourists at a reduced capacity and under strict directions.

In Dubai , guests are required to wear masks at all times and may only register to rooms 24 hours after the previous guest has checked out.

Meanwhile, in Abu Dhabi , masks are also compulsory for guests and all returning employees be required to undergo Covid-19 screenings.

A number of departmental stores and restaurants in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have been allowed to open their doors again, provided they follow strict sanitation and social-distancing rules, while Dubai’s public parks and hotel beaches are permitted to open for categories of up to five people.

Although flights remain suspended, the Emirates’ main airports are being reopened to get in touch flights, while Emirates-based air companies Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia say they’ll recommence flight schedules in the coming weeks.

“We welcome the UAE authorities’ decision to re-open UAE airports for all connecting travelers. Emirates and Flydubai will shortly announce the resumption of passenger flights to more cities with connections to, and through, Dubai,” Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, tweeted on June 3

“The decision includes Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Sharjah International Port, and covers Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia.”

Despite this, officials are yet to offer a strong indication of when international tourists will soon be allowed to reunite to the Emirates.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg TV , Helal Al Marri, the Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, suggested that foreign travelers could return to the destination in July or September, according to how the situation develops.

“The thing about this current scenario is it’s a global question: many airports internationally remain closed and it’s really about the bilateral discussions that are under way to have a coordinated approach to the reopening,” he said.

“We’re quite concerned about the timeline, this is the main risk: is it going to be July when things open? Is it going to be September?

“We just need to make sure we’re ready if things come earlier than expected.”

United Kingdom

A mandatory 14-day quarantine has been issued for many arrivals to the UK from June 8. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

While other destinations are relaxing travel restrictions and bringing in measures to lure travelers straight back, the UK is choosing to enact stricter regulations.

Under the new rules, which arrived to effect on June 8, all arrivals could have to offer an address, where they must remain for two weeks.

Those who break the rules will soon be subject to fines of up to $1,218.

The decision, which is to be reviewed every three weeks, has quashed any hopes of rescuing international tourism within the coming weeks.

It’s thought the move might discourage air companies from restarting flight operations swiftly, while officials have warned there is little possibility of UK residents being able to go abroad this summer.

“I’m saying, today you can not travel abroad,” Transport Minister Grant Shapps said during a BBC television interview when asked whether UK citizens should book flights in July.

“If you are booking it, you are obviously by very nature having a chance of where in fact the direction of the virus goes and therefore where in fact the travel advice is later on.”

At present, hotels are primed to open in early July, but as EU border restrictions are still set up, it’s likely the UK will soon be focusing on domestic travel for the time being.

Luxury country house hotel Beaverbrook is one of several establishments eagerly waiting to be given the go ahead to open their doors again while implementing major changes to protect guests and staff.

“We’re still awaiting further clarity from the federal government on once the hotel can reopen, but we have been working behind the scenes to adapt our operations to ensure extra safety for both our staff and guests whenever we do,” a spokesperson from the Surrey hotel told CNN Travel early in the day this month.

“All visitors and staff will be required to submit a temperature check on arrival and be asked to sanitize their hands when entering all buildings on the estate.

CNN’s Kocha Olarn, Karla Cripps, Shivani Vora and Elinda Labropoulou also contributed to this article.