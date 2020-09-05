Which college football team to cheer for if your team isn’t playing

There are 6 conferences playing football this fall and 3 independent groups.

That suggests 4 conferences will have fans on the bench.

Based on location and play-calling, each conference that is set to face-off will be coupled with a comparable conference that will not see the field this season. In order to discover a team deserving of your see celebration, next appearance for the team closest to your address or a team with a comparable or exact same mascot. If there are more than 2 alternatives, color might require to enter into play.

Remember, this is just a guide. If you are a home divided and among your groups is playing, stick to what you understand.

Pac -12 & & Big 12 orIndependents

Let’s begin with the most apparent.

If you are a fan of a team in either of these conferences, you will not see a great deal of defense. Not that it’s a bad thing naturally, however Pac -12 fans, it’s quite safe to promise your obligation to among the groups in the Big 12 this season.

Now, there are 2 methods you can discover your team by location or mascot. Which team is closest to where you live or which team has the exact same or closest mascot to you?

For example, if you are an Arizona Wildcat fan, you might cheer for Texas Tech (closest) or Kansas State (exact same mascot).

Utah fans might cheer for another house state team in independent BYU.

Big 10 & & ACC or SEC

Where are the explosive running back and strong defense fans?

While yes, it will be really unpleasant to even think about cheering for a team aside from Michigan or Ohio State, we understand you can …