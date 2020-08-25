Which clubs could Lionel Messi leave Barcelona for?

The football world took off with news of the Argentine informing Barcelona that he wishes to leave the club – however where could he go next?

A world in which Lionel Messi does not bet Barcelona appears unthinkable, however that could be the truth in the not too long run.

Barcelona, as soon as the indisputable biggest group on the planet, are going through among their darkest durations in current history – off the backs of a season in which they stopped working to win a single title because 2007-08.

And now, following duplicated embarrassment in the Champions League along with stress with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Messi has actually notified his club of his desire to leave.

Having been at the club because the age of 13, it is unimaginable that Messi could use the colours of another t-shirt. With his present agreement ending in 2021, Goal has actually described which club he could indication for next.

Could Messi indication for Man City?

Manchester City is possibly the most sensible, and among the more reasonable, clubs that Messi could indication for next.

Messi could be lured to reunite with Pep Guardiola, his previous coach at Barcelona and the supervisor who managed his meteoric increase to ending up being among the best gamers on the planet.

The Argentina star took pleasure in a few of his most effective and trophy-laden times with Guardiola at Camp Nou, and …