Which American Idol Star Slept With THREE Different Real Housewives? Fans Figured It Out! 

Well this is a bit of an unexpected crossover!

On Thursday night’s episode of Real Housewives of New York, a girls’ trip in Mexico turned to girl talk between Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer. The latter hinted at a romantic connection with an American Idol “winner” — and Luann happened to know a thing or two about that!

After Ramona showed her a photo of the guy in question on her phone, Luann remarked:

“We share a lot of people, don’t we? I went out with him. I know him well. Been there, done that, So has Tinsley [Mortimer]!”

Huh?!

The show censored the mysterious lothario’s name, so of course fans were clamoring to figure out to which Idol star the ladies were referring. And it didn’t take long for them to pinpoint the culprit!

Which singer scored with all three judges?? Constantine Maroulis!

It’s no secret that Tinsley used to date the Idol contestant-turned-Broadway star. It’s just something we, well, totally forgot about — until now. (Last we can recall, the Rock of Ages star was embroiled in a nasty domestic violence drama, so it’s probably to his benefit that we forgot all about him tbh…)

As it turns out, he’s been orbiting the Housewives universe for some time. Not only did he…