WhereIsMyName: Afghan women campaign for the right to reveal their name

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Many Afghan women likewise use a burkha, hiding their face.





A lady from western Afghanistan – we will call her Rabia – was experiencing extreme fever, so she went to see a physician. The physician’s medical diagnosis was Covid-19

Rabia returned house, experiencing discomfort and fever, and offered her prescription to her other half to buy the medication for her. But when he saw her name on the prescription he beat her, for exposing it “to a strange man”.

Her story – which was communicated to the BBC through a buddy – is not distinct. In Afghanistan, member of the family typically require women to keep their name a trick from individuals outside the household, even physicians.

Using a female’s name in public is discredited and can be thought about an insult. Many Afghan males hesitate to state the names of their siblings, spouses or moms in public. Women are normally just referred to as the mom, child or sibling of the oldest male in their household, and Afghan law determines that just the daddy’s name needs to be taped on a birth certificate.

The issue begins early, when a lady is born. It takes a long period of time for her to be offered aname Then when a female is wed her name does not appear on her wedding event invites. When she is ill her name does not appear on her prescription, and when she dies her name does not appear on her death certificate or perhaps her headstone.

But some Afghan women are now campaigning to usage their names easily, with the motto “Where Is My Name?” The campaign started 3 years earlier when Laleh Osmany understood she was fed up with women being rejected what she believed was a”basic right”

“The campaign is getting one step closer to achieving its goal of persuading the Afghan government to record the mother’s name on a birth certificate,” Ms Osmany, who is 28, stated.

Image caption



Laleh Osmany started her campaign 3 years earlier.





The campaign appears to have actually taken a huge action in the previous couple of weeks. A source close to the Afghan president Ashraf Ghani stated the president had actually advised the Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority (Accra) to check out the possibility of changing the nation’s Population Registration Act to permit women to have their names on their ID cards and kids’ birth certificates.

The BBC comprehends the act has actually now been modified and forwarded to the President’s Office of Administrative Affairs (OAA).

Fawzia Koofi, an Afghan previous MP and women’s rights activist, informed the BBC she invited the advancement, which “should have happened many years back”.

“The matter of including a woman’s name on the national ID card in Afghanistan is not a matter of women’s rights – it’s a legal right, a human right,” she stated. “Any individual who exists in this world has to have an identity.”

But advocates fear that their efforts might deal with strong opposition from conservative members of the Parliament, a few of whom have actually currently revealed their displeasure. Ms Osmay invited the reports of the president’s modification order, however stated it was not the end of the battle.

“Even if the parliament passes the law and President Ghani issues a presidential decree endorsing the inclusion of mother’s name on ID cards, we will keep fighting until shame is removed from women’s names,” she stated.

Image caption



The campaign, a relocation by women to recover their public identity, was introduced 3 years earlier.





Soon after Ms Osmany started her campaign 3 years earlier, Afghan stars started to toss their assistance behind it, consisting of the vocalist and music manufacturer Farhad Darya and the singer-songwriter Aryana Sayeed.

“When we refer to women by their roles, their original and real identity gets lost,” stated MrDarya “When men deny women’s identities, over time women themselves begin to censor their own identity.”

Ms Sayeed, a women’s rights activist and among Afghanistan’s most popular vocalists, stated women were entitled to an independent identity.

“A woman is first of all a human and then your wife, sister, mother or daughter, and she has the right to be recognised by her identity,” she stated. But she stated she feared the campaign had a long roadway ahead.

Image copyright

Farhad Darya Image caption



Farhad Darya and his other half, Sultana, reside in the United States and campaign for women’s rights inAfghanistan





Along with the assistance, Ms Osmany has actually gotten lots of vital discuss social networks. Some stated the top priority needs to be to keep the peace within the household – “Get your priorities right,” composed one commenter. Several males implicated her of desiring her name on her kids’s identity cards since she didn’t understand who the daddy was.

And lots of lady in the nation would not support the concept. “When someone asks me to tell them my name, I have to think about the honour of my brother, my father and my fiancé,” stated one lady from Herat province, who spoke to the BBC anonymously.

“I want to be referred to as the daughter of my father, the sister of my brother,” she stated. “And in the future, I want to be referred to as the wife of my husband, then the mother of my son.”

‘The sun and the moon have not seen her’

Afghanistan stays a patriarchal society, in which “male honour” forces women not just to keep their bodies concealed however likewise to conceal their names, according to the Afghan sociologist Ali Kaveh.

“In Afghan society, the best women are those who are not seen and heard. As the saying goes: ‘The sun and moon haven’t seen her’,” Mr Kaveh stated.

“The harshest and toughest men are the most respected and honourable men in society. If the female members of their family are liberal, they are considered promiscuous and dishonourable.”

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



The MP Maryam Sama has actually likewise spoken in assistance of thecampaign





Shakardokht Jafari, an Afghan medical physicist based at the Surrey Technology Centre in the UK, stated that for Afghan women to have an independent identity, they would require monetary, social, and psychological self-reliance, and assistance from the nation’s parliament.

“In a country like Afghanistan, the government should take legal action against those who deny these women their identity,” Ms Jafari stated.

Since the fall of the Taliban program almost 20 years earlier, the nationwide and global neighborhoods have actually been attempting to bring women back into public life. But women like Rabia are still abused by their spouses for informing physicians their names, and it can be dangerous to speak openly versus the custom.

It is much easier for women who have actually leftAfghanistan Farida Sadaat was a kid bride-to-be and had her very first infant at the age of15 She and her other half later on apart and she moved to Germany with her 4 kids.

Image copyright

Sahar Samet Image caption



Sahar Samet, an Afghan refugee in Sweden, stated she supported the campaign from the start.





Ms Sadaat informed the BBC her other half had actually not existed in his kids’s lives, physically or mentally, and she thinks he has no right to have his name printed on their Afghan identity cards.

“I brought up my children all by myself. My husband refused to divorce me so that I cannot get married again,” she stated. “I call upon the Afghan president to change the law and record mothers’ names on birth certificates and identity cards.”

Sahar, an Afghan refugee in Sweden, who utilized to be an independent reporter and now operates in an assisted living home, informed the BBC she had actually been a remote however strong fan of the campaign because it started. When Sahar very first become aware of the concept, she chose to post a message on social networks.

“I am proud to write that my name is Sahar,” she composed. “My mother’s name is Nasimeh, my maternal grandmother’s name is Shahzadu, and my paternal grandmother’s name is Fukhraj.”