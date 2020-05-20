Where will I be able to travel to under the ‘air bridges’ scheme and how do I claim a holiday refund?

Our subsequent query comes from Ruud Venneboer in the feedback part. They ask:

“Are the quarantine proposals truly going to occur, or is that this a type of typical authorities ‘floating concepts’ merely aimed toward preserving the UK inhabitants under the impression that the authorities will ‘guarantee’ no new corona circumstances come into the UK? The indisputable fact that they’ve already introduced France will be excluded from it suggests the latter (because it makes a mockery of any quarantine measures).

“I am asking this as the owner of holiday cottages in Devon with some 20 per cent of July and Augusts guests booked in already from countries such as Netherlands and Germany.”

Here’s what Nick has to say:

I’m personally not satisfied that the quarantine measures will truly occur but when they do I can’t see them lasting in a blanket style for greater than a few weeks. Much extra seemingly is that they could be imposed on passengers arriving from particular locations. I think about the FCO recommendation will be reviewed on June 1, however whether or not it will change or not will depend upon an infection charges right here and overseas.

The exclusion for France from the preparations was recommended, by the manner, however this concept has now been cancelled by the UK authorities.