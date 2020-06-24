Where to buy transparent coverings for people with hearing problems

The UK government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have both advised wearing face coverings in a bid to reduce the illness transmission of Covid-19.

As of 15 June, face coverings have been mandatory in England while using public transport, in Ubers and in hospitals. The new rules signify anyone travelling by train, Tube, bus, ferry or plane in England should really be wearing a face covering.

From 22 June, Scotland has made it compulsory for people to wear face coverings on all public transport too, like the Glasgow Subway, Edinburgh trams and taxis. Those under five and with certain medical conditions are exempt.





We’ve covered everything required to find out about when and where to use face coverings, where to buy them from to how to wash one inside our face mask buying guide.

But what’s not being talked about may be the problems that covering orally can cause for deaf people and those who’ve hearing problems and communicate through lip-reading. This features a detrimental affect on the 12 million people in the united kingdom who are deaf or have hearing loss.

Transparent face masks have also slowly started becoming available to help prevent this matter, though they truly are not yet as widely-accessible as other face coverings we are all buying or making at home.

Of course this is a problem within hospitals too, where NHS staff will be wearing medical face masks, but patients with hearing problems will struggle to communicate. To combat this a Swiss startup company, Hmcare, has begun developing transparent – and importantly, breathable and wont fog up – surgical face masks, called the HelloMask, which recently secured £820,000 in funding.

These are just available for hospital staff, though, and at the moment the sole masks for the public can be found from independent sellers on sites like Etsy. Although change is coming.

Nine UK charities; National Deaf Children’s Society, Action on Hearing Loss, Royal Association for Deaf people, Action Deafness, British Deaf Association, Sign Health, British Association of Teachers of the Deaf, Sense and the UK Council on Deafness, are also rallying together to encourage Public Health England and NHS England to commission transparent face masks that will stop those with hearing loss or total deafness feeling isolated.

Ahead we’ve found transparent face masks you can buy online and how to communicate effortlessly with those people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The difficulties those with hearing loss face

Roger Wicks, director of campaigns and policy at London-based charity, Action on Hearing Loss, told The Independent: “Many people who are deaf or have hearing loss rely heavily on visual cues for effective communication including facial expressions and lip-reading.

“Being able to see lip patterns and facial expressions will also be vital for those who communicate through British Sign Language. Words which sound similar but have different meanings become very hard to distinguish and face coverings really are a big barrier to this.”

Wicks unmasked that Action on Hearing Loss has successfully been working with the Department for Transport to turn to more guidance for exemptions to wearing face masks while on public transports. When the federal government unveiled the newest rules for mandatory face mask-wearing, there have been exemptions for those underneath the age of 11 and people with disabilities or breathing problems, or anybody travelling with someone who lip-reads.

“It is vital these exemptions are communicated to transport staff and the travelling public – many disabled people fear they could be abused in the pub for maybe not following social distancing instructions, and the general public need to understand that you’ll find so many legitimate reasons for maybe not wearing a mask,” he adds.

How everyone can be helpful

Action on Hearing Loss created an information card with tips for people with hearing loss and advice for everyone and has a section on its website dedicated to providing recommendations for everyone.

Ian Noon, head of policy at the National Deaf Children’s Society recommends helping through the use of gestures, writng down things or just asking a deaf person how they’d like to communicate.

“We’d also like to see governments throughout the UK taking action to make clear face masks acquireable, as they would remove a few of the barriers to communication… it is a huge opportunity to create a real huge difference to people’s lives” that he added.

Philip Gerrard, CEO of Scottish charity Deaf Action, also told The Independent that while you can find prototypes of masks with face windows that keep your lips visible, the charity would really like to see more.

“Wearing face masks results in deaf people being cut off from communication in everyday life in addition to in critical health care settings. We have experienced deaf members of staff not having the capability to comprehend simple guidelines when going to Covid-19 generate through tests facilities, as the care staff member is wearing the mask 2 metres from your vehicle.

“We would like to see the government support the development of PPE approved transparent masks so they are available in care settings as well as in the wider community.”

Where to buy transparent face masks

Online merchant Etsy has its options for different styles of transparent face goggles, in various designs, designs and shades, such as this vinyl protecting mask (Etsy, £5.84).

You can personalize the limits too, selecting from shades like great, red, violet and white-colored. The major mask is created with smooth vinyl and contains a nose area fixer to keep it firmly on your deal with. According to the seller, is actually reusable and are washed in addition to ironed also.

For a brilliant burst regarding floral decor, these smile masks (Etsy, £12.54) have a very selection of flower-patterned, denim in addition to pastel polka dots designs, made from 100 per cent 100 % cotton, with adaptable jersey materials ear band.

This transparent vinyl protecting mask (Etsy, £8.36) has a double-layered cotton framework which you pick the colour regarding.

It is also created with the nose organiser too, to limit this moving around whenever you’re putting it on and is obtainable in sizes tiny to large.

For sweet designs such as small foxes or even bouquets regarding flowers, this particular lip-reading clear smile mask (Etsy, £20.95) allows you to choose from radiant, playful designs. It includes a soft plastic window in addition to double-layered 100 per cent 100 % cotton lining.

You peruse two band, elastic or even tie coils, depending on personal preferences.

How to clean face coverings

To keep the mask since clean as you can, WHO advises washing this once a day, making use of soap or even detergent, with hot water.

However, the majority of reusable material masks inside materials just like cotton in addition to linen are usually machine washable, nevertheless make sure to check the brand.

According to the particular CDC, you need to use “the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely”.

