Where to buy the discontinued Google Pixel 3A and 3A XL

Google has discontinued its excellent, midrange Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL phones, and so it’s getting tougher to find one now, especially if you’re looking for a specific size and color. This wasn’t an urgent move, but the timing isn’t ideal since the long-rumored Pixel 4A isn’t on shelves yet to replace it. And in the event that you waiting for an XL version of the new phone, Google allegedly isn’t making one.

By discontinuing the Pixel 3A in front of the unconfirmed Pixel 4A’s launch, Google has avoided the need to discount the 3A any further than its last sale price, which saw prices stop by $100 in the case of the 3A, bringing the price to $299, and an even more significant $160 price cut on the 3A XL, down to $319. Unfortunately, current prices aren’t as low as they once were, and it’s perhaps not helped by the undeniable fact that sellers frequently surge prices on discontinued items.

Even though the Pixel 3A might be about to be succeeded by a better phone, you can still find some good reasons to invest if you can obtain a deal. It has a great camera, specially considering what the competition at this cost range is, or rather isn’t, capable of. Pictures that this phone can take rival that of the Pixel 3 flagship phone from 2018. The Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL can also use every US carrier.

We’ve pulled together several reliable storefronts that are still selling it new, along with some good deals on refurbished options.

Where to find the Google Pixel 3A

Amazon has all three colors of the Pixel 3A: purple, white, and black. It’s one of the only retailers offering a steep discount on a new model (sold through Woot, an Amazon-owned affiliate). Instead of $400, the 64GB version costs $335.

Best Buy is trying to sell the 64GB Pixel 3A new in every color for $400 unlocked or $300 if you activate it at the point of purchase with a carrier. This is the regular, non-sale price. If you want to save more, scroll down to the “Buying Options” section on the Best Buy product page to see if any deals exist on used, open-box models.

If you’re ok with investing in a refurbished phone, Back Market offers the Pixel 3A in black for $270. It has a one-year warranty and it’s in “very good” condition, which the company says translates to “very light scratches on the body that are invisible from more than 8 inches away. The screen is completely intact and without scratches.”

Where you can still find the Pixel 3A XL