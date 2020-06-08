Where to buy a face mask in the UK

Ever since coronavirus began spreading across the world, there has been some debate on the utilization of face masks, including who should use them and the benefits of them.

The advice in England remains that the general public shouldn’t try to buy medical face masks, as these need to be reserved for frontline staff and key workers only.

But the government announced in the daily coronavirus briefing on 4 June that face coverings will soon be mandatory on public transport from 15 June.





Following the government announcement, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidelines on 5 June to advise that governments ask everyone to wear fabric face masks in public areas where there is a risk of transmission of Covid-19, in order to reduce the spread of the pandemic illness. However, it has stressed that face masks are merely one of a range of tools that can reduce the threat of viral transmission, and should maybe not give a false sense of protection.

These coverings may be made from things you’ve already got in the home, like an old T-shirt, and even a sports sock with just a few well-made snips with scissors and a little sewing.

But if you should be not so confident in your creative abilities, there are plenty of brands are creating their own too, which we’ve rounded up below.

What is the big difference between a face covering and a medical face mask?

According to professor Trish Greenhalgh, professor of primary care health sciences at the University of Oxford, a medical face mask is designed to protect healthcare workers from germs emitted by sick patients.

“Many infections are spread by droplets, which are relatively large when they first come out as a cough or a sneeze but become much smaller as they travel through the air and become aerosolised. A medical mask must have a very fine weave because its job is to protect the wearer from tiny aerosolised particles,” she told The Independent.

A cloth face mask, however, works by blocking the bigger droplets before they become aerosolised. “Its job isn’t to protect the wearer but to block the source of infection (what’s known as ‘source control’). Woven fabrics like cotton are very good at source control but less good at protecting the wearer,” she says.

The government was clear in its directions that face coverings aren’t the identical to a face mask such as for instance the surgical masks or respirators used as part of personal protective equipment by healthcare and other workers, and it reiterated that these supplies must keep on to be reserved for individuals who need it.

What are the benefits of wearing a homemade face covering?

“The main benefit is most of your germs will soon be caught in it, causing you to less of an infection risk to the others. My mask protects you; yours protects me”, explains professor Greenhalgh.

“I think we will soon see increasing numbers of people wearing face coverings in public places and these coverings will soon become a sign that it’s safe to interact,” she adds.

Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading however, stresses that proof of the effectiveness of wearing face masks to prevent spread of infection is bound.

“If not universally enforced as a recommendation it will do virtually nothing to prevent spread, and the risks of increasing infection might even outweigh the benefits,” he told The Independent, adding that mask-wearing is significantly less crucial than social distancing measures and proper hand hygiene.

Who ought to be wearing a face covering?

The official advice from the government’s Covid-19 recovery strategy document explains that face coverings shouldn’t be worn by everybody.

“Face-coverings should not be used by children under the age of two, or those who may find it difficult to manage them correctly, for example primary age children unassisted, or those with respiratory conditions.”

​Wearing a face covering is certainly going to participate daily life, and even though we can’t speak for the effectiveness of the mask coverings, we’ve rounded up some independent brands who are making their own.

This brand is headed up by 27-year-old freelance theatre prop maker and set designer, Alice Cox, who started creating bespoke face masks from old designer fabrics from her spare room in Kennington, London.

She has designed them with a pocket large enough to fit a filter and non-elastic band that will minimise irritation around your ears.

To place an order, email your choice of colour and material to [email protected]. One mask will cost you £10, unless you want the liberty-printed style, which can be £15.

Visit Alice Cox Creative now

For £12, Good Ordering is selling reusable face covers made from three layers of 100 percent natural fabric, with a minumum of one layer that’s densely woven for more protection and elastic straps, which also allows you to insert a filter on the inside.

The face covers come in one size for adults, but you can request extra-large as well as youngsters’ sizes. They are also trying to sell filters too, which you can buy here.

All the fabrics used to make the face covers are produced from recycled or remnants of material in collaboration with a local costume professional, and while it washes the fabrics at a temperature before production, Good Ordering advises to wash the product before use too.

Visit Good Ordering here

This London-based fashion designer and label, Florence Bridge, creates contemporary womenswear pieces with a sustainability focus at its centre.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the brand has established unisex face masks for £12 in a many colours, prints and fabrics, which are machine washable.

Each you’ve got a 100 per cent cotton lining for maximum comfort against your skin layer.

A portion of profits from the sale of the masks will be going to Fuel Our Frontline charity, that are delivering important groceries to hospital workers around the UK.

Visit Florence Bridge now

Manchester-based apparel brand, Wawa Clothing, has diverted its production towards making face masks produced from 100 percent organic ripstop cotton.

It’s washable, may be kept securely around orally and nose with the elastic loops and the label is made of recycled polyester.

They can be found in black or forest green and cost £12.

Visit Wawa Clothing now

Here it is possible to buy a four-pack of masks for £20 and also design your own personal artwork to decorate them. If you’re not feeling creative, you can even shop designs that are already made.

The masks are available in small, medium, large or extra-large – so pick the size you want and you should get four of the same in your pack.

The brand advises to wash the masks after each use, at 60 degrees.

It describes the fabric of the masks as high-quality and breathable, lasting up to 100 washes, but advises not to tumble dry.

Visit Contrado now

Luxury womenswear label, Plumo, has made protective masks costing £10 each, with four layers of organic linen, which the brand uses for the naturally antibacterial properties, as it’s not a straightforward environment for germs to breed in

Available in 19 different colours and prints, they could be washed at 90 degrees and are reusable.

For every mask sold, Plumo is donating to Masks for NHS Heroes, a crowdfunding campaign raising money to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect healthcare workers.

Visit Plumo now

If you would like bold, colourful designs for the face covering, head to Newt, that has designed reusable, washable face masks in its signature fun prints on biodegradable fabrics.

The material has a tight weave like cotton, but absorbs moisture a lot better than cotton does.

All its masks are made for adults, have adjustable ear straps and so are reversible too.

There’s six designs and each is £15.

Visit Newt now

This Midlands-based casual wear label has designed face coverings to buy from £9.99, having diverted its manufacturing process to create a array of different styles.

They come in varying machine washable prints, such as for instance camo and tie-dye, and may be bought individually or in packs of three.

Made in sizes for both adults and kids, some packs for the latter donate all profits to the NHS, too.

Visit Just Hype now

Husband and wife duo, Tim and Ara, are behind Aeibe, creating filtered face masks for £45.

It follows scuppered plans for a new collection with material coming from Italy before the coronavirus hit, so Tim and Ara got creative and sourced fabric from Liberty of London alternatively. The result are pretty floral patterned masks that add a bit of fun to trying times.

Every mask is manufactured in England with 100 percent cotton lining and 100 per cent non-woven polypropylene filters from Korea on the inside. It even offers a soft nose clip to help it to shape to your face and stretchy ear loops to keep it secure.

They also include a cotton bag to keep it safe if you are not wearing it and a spare filter.

Just ensure to remove your filter and hand wash it at 30 degrees before you put the mask in the washing machine.

Visit Aeibe now

